This summer, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé boosted economies with their sold-out tours and now they’re doing their part in keeping movie theaters alive with their respective concert films. But above all, two of music’s biggest stars have literally showed up for one another time and time again this year—which might be the most important measure of them all.

After online buzz that Swift would be jetting off to London for the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance film, the Midnights singer proved the rumors to be true as she touched down in the British capital on Thursday. Swift, who recently finished up shows in Brazil, seemed to be returning the favor with her sign of support. After all, back in October Beyoncé turned up to the opening night of her “Eras Tour” concert film in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance events, from her concerts to premieres, have called for a very strict dress code which often come directly from Queen Bey herself. So, it’s only natural Swift followed suit with her very own disco fashion. The singer hit the step and repeat wearing a silver metallic evening dress from Balmain complete with a sizable side slit. The bustier portion of the piece featured 3D embroidery for some added sparkle as well as various sizes of pailettes throughout. For glam, Swift went with her signature red lip and styled her hair in soft, Hollywood waves.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé, ironically, left her usual silvers at home in exchange for a (still sequined) black dress by Thom Browne. The piece was part tuxedo, part cocktail dress with an asymmetrical, plunging collar, dramatic train, and buttons down the front. She layered an embellished body suit below the look and rounded things out with edgy, heel-free boots that would make Lady Gaga proud. While it seems that the pop stars didn’t join forces on the red carpet, we’re sure that they’ll link up once inside the venue like they did for Taylor’s premiere.

The premiere was unsurprisingly a star-studded affair with names like Blake Lively and Sia, among others, also making an entrance. Blue Ivy even matched with her mom in a silk, draped dress and sleek black sunglasses.

Though Swift was unable to attend Beyoncé’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend due to her touring schedule, her presence in London signaled that (despite their often dueling fan bases) the pair are focused on uplifting one another. Per sources, “Taylor and Beyoncé have been chatting a lot since Beyoncé surprised her at her ‘Eras’ film premiere. They would seem like unlikely friends but the two of them truly get each other. In a world of copycats and wannabees both are at the top of their game.” Truer words have never been spoken.