Beyoncé Dazzles In Otherworldly Balmain For the 'Renaissance' Film After Party
All eyes in London were deservedly on Beyoncé last night during the premiere of her new project, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. After touching down in the British capital in a very “twirl on them haters” way on Wednesday, the star hit her premiere’s step and repeat in a jaw-dropping Thom Browne look the following evening. But you wouldn’t expect things to end there, right? Later on, Queen Bey switched into a daring after party number that, truly, only she could pull off.
Flanked by her husband Jay-Z, the star stepped out in a blinged-out bodysuit from Balmain’s pre-fall 2023 collection styled by Shiona Turini. But this wasn’t just any average catsuit. The top half of the piece was designed in a structural, circle shape complete with intricate bead work, pearls, and flashes of sequins. The skirt portion also followed the same design scheme, only with an asymmetrical, high-low hemline. For glam, Beyoncé kept things simple with a natural makeup look and a half up, half down hair style and accessorized with velvet opera gloves, drop earrings, and towering black heels.
It makes sense that Beyonce would go to Balmain for her after party needs. The singer slipped into over a dozen custom looks from the house during her months-long tour, like a dramatic black and white gown and a sculptural latex look. She even released a Renaissance couture line back in March where she collaborated with creative director Olivier Rousteing to create 16 looks inspired by the songs of her album. Those with a fashion eye would also point out that Taylor Swift, who showed her support earlier during the premiere, was also decked out in a glittery Balmain look—perhaps a nod to Bey’s connection to the French house and Rousteing.
Later in the evening, Rousteing took to Instagram to share how he feels “blessed” to have worked with Beyoncé. “When I think how the year started, dreaming about Renaissance tour, creating with you the Renaissance couture, and seeing the magic happening though the year with the Renaissance tour, it feels [like] a dream come true,” the designer said, adding, “Congratulations Beyoncé for making us dream all this year, spreading your love and passion in so many cities, and now [the] Renaissance movie. What a year!” What a year, indeed.