All eyes in London were deservedly on Beyoncé last night during the premiere of her new project, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. After touching down in the British capital in a very “twirl on them haters” way on Wednesday, the star hit her premiere’s step and repeat in a jaw-dropping Thom Browne look the following evening. But you wouldn’t expect things to end there, right? Later on, Queen Bey switched into a daring after party number that, truly, only she could pull off.

Flanked by her husband Jay-Z, the star stepped out in a blinged-out bodysuit from Balmain’s pre-fall 2023 collection styled by Shiona Turini. But this wasn’t just any average catsuit. The top half of the piece was designed in a structural, circle shape complete with intricate bead work, pearls, and flashes of sequins. The skirt portion also followed the same design scheme, only with an asymmetrical, high-low hemline. For glam, Beyoncé kept things simple with a natural makeup look and a half up, half down hair style and accessorized with velvet opera gloves, drop earrings, and towering black heels.

@balmain

It makes sense that Beyonce would go to Balmain for her after party needs. The singer slipped into over a dozen custom looks from the house during her months-long tour, like a dramatic black and white gown and a sculptural latex look. She even released a Renaissance couture line back in March where she collaborated with creative director Olivier Rousteing to create 16 looks inspired by the songs of her album. Those with a fashion eye would also point out that Taylor Swift, who showed her support earlier during the premiere, was also decked out in a glittery Balmain look—perhaps a nod to Bey’s connection to the French house and Rousteing.

Later in the evening, Rousteing took to Instagram to share how he feels “blessed” to have worked with Beyoncé. “When I think how the year started, dreaming about Renaissance tour, creating with you the Renaissance couture, and seeing the magic happening though the year with the Renaissance tour, it feels [like] a dream come true,” the designer said, adding, “Congratulations Beyoncé for making us dream all this year, spreading your love and passion in so many cities, and now [the] Renaissance movie. What a year!” What a year, indeed.