Beyoncé’s wardrobe is always packed with a barrage of sequins and feathers, but recently, the musician has been full steam (and style) ahead for the Holiday season. After dipping into tinsel-like tailoring earlier this month, Beyoncé just offered up a new version of Holiday attire over the weekend. And apparently, this year’s pantless trend is carrying on through the winter.

The star took to Instagram with a caption-less post to show off her latest look—though it’s not like she needed any explanation as her style spoke entirely for itself. Beyoncé sported a sheer turtleneck bodysuit from Prada with a flesh-toned bra layered underneath. Down below, she slipped into a kind of sequined hot pants/briefs mash up, also from the Italian brand, and see-through tights. In some photos, Beyoncé topped off her look with a dramatic, champagne-colored fur coat. She sported a natural, dewy makeup look while her freshly-dyed blonde hair was styled in a high-low hairstyle with face-framing bangs in front.

@beyonce

The look was for her husband Jay-Z’s days-long 54th birthday celebration which included guests like Kris Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Rihanna. In another photo, the couple were seen sipping on a 1969 bottle of Château Pétrus red wine which, according to Twitter sleuths, retails for well over four figures.

Beyoncé and her stylist Shiona Turini topped off the leggy look with nude heels, statement hoop earrings, and a gold-accented Tyler Ellis clutch. Her ensemble was very Renaissance meets Jingle Bell Rock, which is fitting given that the star is fresh off the release of her new project, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

“I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!!”

