On stage, Miley Cyrus gushed over her Alaïa dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards last night. And for good reason—the plunging piece was not only a definite show-stopper, it also referenced a landmark Azzedine Alaïa collection from the 1990s.

Cyrus’s custom dress, designed by Alaïa’s current creative director Pieter Mulier, drew inspiration from the brand’s spring 1991 collection. It featured a low-cut halter neckline and silver belting along the waist. A high-leg slit added even more drama to the look, even though the original design had two leg slits on either side that flashed the model’s underwear. Surely, Cyrus would have had no issues wearing that one, either.

There’s been plenty of red carpet interest in vintage Alaïa recently (Kendall and Kylie Jenner chief among them). But Cyrus has taken a liking to vintage-inspired looks by Alaïa in the past. She paid homage to Grace Jones’s famous ’80s hood in 2024, so it’s only fitting that she’d pick out another piece of the brand’s history to reference for Grammys Sunday.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

“I'm here for two very important reasons tonight,” Cyrus said prior to presenting the award for Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar. “Number one: Look at this gown. How could I tell my custom Alaïa that she had nowhere to go? Yeah, it's sickening.”

Like last year’s Grammys where Cyrus wore a total of five looks (including a museum-worthy Bob Mackie dance dress), this Alaïa number wasn’t her only outfit of the evening. Cyrus arrived to the event in a chic halter design with a cut-out midsection from Saint Laurent. Like her Alaïa, this dress also had a leg slit, though it was placed in the center and not along one side. Just minutes prior, Cyrus won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for her Beyoncé collaboration, “II Most Wanted.” It was Cyrus’s third-ever Grammy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As the Grammys were doled out inside the Crypto.com Arena, Cyrus opted for something more simple. She slipped into a body-con long-sleeve dress that had a slight sheer effect to it.

No, Cyrus’s outfits may not have caused as much of a scene as they did last year. They were more “If you know, you know.” Or in the words of Cher Horowitz, “You don't understand, this is an Alaïa.”