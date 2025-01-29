In 1991, the world had no idea what the words “Kardashian-Jenner” meant, yet the visionary Azzedine Alaïa was already designing the perfect wardrobe for them. Kylie Jenner, in Paris for the couture shows, stepped out for a late lunch at Bar des Prés in a nude illusion LBD from Alaïa’s legendary fall 1991 collection. Though, it debuted six years before Jenner was born, it’s a collection she’s likely quite familiar with. Her sister Kim Kardashian also owns numerous pieces from the show.

Kylie’s mini was lined with a see-through cheetah pattern. Curve-hugging cut-outs covered just enough of the reality star’s figure and gave way to a velvet skirt lined with fur trim. Kylie finished her look with a pair of black Alaïa mules created by the brand’s current designer, Pieter Mulier.

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kylie’s look was likely a commercial version of several pieces shown on Alaïa’s fall 1991 runway. The bodice of the influencer’s dress draws elements from catsuits worn by models such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Carla Bruni. And the most similar item to Kylie’s dress is a lavender number, though that features a swooped collar rather than a high-neck cut.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images

Kim stepped out in a similar piece back in 2019.

@kimkardashian

’90s Alaïa seems to be a shared obsession in the household. During her recent getaway to Aspen, Colorado, Kendall Jenner debuted an elegant double-breasted coat from the late designer’s ’90s archives. And who could forget the nipped-in Alaïa suit coat (dated to 1998) the model wore during Paris Fashion Week in September.