Kendall Jenner Is Mastering Simple Elegance In Paris
Watch out Emily, Kendall in Paris has quite a nice ring to it. After touching down in Paris earlier this week, Kendall Jenner has been all about French Girl style. Her latest twist on Parisian chic? A pair of “Ladies Who Lunch” dresses and a slick pair of Grandma heels.
Kendall began her morning at The Row’s spring 2025 runway presentation. Though the brand’s designers Mary-Kate and Ashley didn’t allow photos inside the show space, Kendall was spotted wearing a simple black dress on her way to the venue. The fitted piece, from the swooped tweed neckline to the knee-length silhouette, harkened back to 1950s and ’60s elegance. Kendall rocked her new “Marilyn” hair in tousled waves and sported a nude lip.
While Kendall’s look was fairly simply—a rule she’s been following closely lately—things got interesting with her accessory choices. The model carried a black clutch and wore matching statement glasses. For footwear, she went with black pumps designed with the tiniest little kitten heel. If anyone can make Grandma shoes Fashion Week-appropriate, it’s certainly Kendall.
After taking in The Row’s latest runway offering, Kendall then headed to a Schiaparelli fitting (as a friend of the brand, it’s likely she’ll be at the show tomorrow) where she switched into another luxe monochrome outfit that happened to be a vintage John Galliano number. The star slipped into a navy blue dress that was accented by a fitted corset detail at the bodice. Her dress featured a quasi bolero which extended into glamorous neckline draping.
Kendall kicked off her Parisian stay in peak style yesterday—and with some help from one of French fashion’s most famous leather brands. The model was spotted wearing a vintage Alaïa coat from 1988, blue jeans, a rare Hermès briefcase. She carried a black Kelly Depeches 36 which will run you a hefty price tag of $12,000. Shortly after, Kendall went out for an afternoon of shopping (at The Row, of course) where she wore a double breasted suit jacket and matching pants. She switched out her briefcase for a vintage brown version in the standard shape.
The latest season of Emily in Paris finishes on a cliffhanger as Lily Collins’s character is forced to relocate to Rome for work. You know what they say: When one supreme falls, another rises.