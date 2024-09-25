Watch out Emily, Kendall in Paris has quite a nice ring to it. After touching down in Paris earlier this week, Kendall Jenner has been all about French Girl style. Her latest twist on Parisian chic? A pair of “Ladies Who Lunch” dresses and a slick pair of Grandma heels.

Kendall began her morning at The Row’s spring 2025 runway presentation. Though the brand’s designers Mary-Kate and Ashley didn’t allow photos inside the show space, Kendall was spotted wearing a simple black dress on her way to the venue. The fitted piece, from the swooped tweed neckline to the knee-length silhouette, harkened back to 1950s and ’60s elegance. Kendall rocked her new “Marilyn” hair in tousled waves and sported a nude lip.

While Kendall’s look was fairly simply—a rule she’s been following closely lately—things got interesting with her accessory choices. The model carried a black clutch and wore matching statement glasses. For footwear, she went with black pumps designed with the tiniest little kitten heel. If anyone can make Grandma shoes Fashion Week-appropriate, it’s certainly Kendall.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After taking in The Row’s latest runway offering, Kendall then headed to a Schiaparelli fitting (as a friend of the brand, it’s likely she’ll be at the show tomorrow) where she switched into another luxe monochrome outfit that happened to be a vintage John Galliano number. The star slipped into a navy blue dress that was accented by a fitted corset detail at the bodice. Her dress featured a quasi bolero which extended into glamorous neckline draping.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall kicked off her Parisian stay in peak style yesterday—and with some help from one of French fashion’s most famous leather brands. The model was spotted wearing a vintage Alaïa coat from 1988, blue jeans, a rare Hermès briefcase. She carried a black Kelly Depeches 36 which will run you a hefty price tag of $12,000. Shortly after, Kendall went out for an afternoon of shopping (at The Row, of course) where she wore a double breasted suit jacket and matching pants. She switched out her briefcase for a vintage brown version in the standard shape.

AbacaPress AbacaPress INFO 1/2

The latest season of Emily in Paris finishes on a cliffhanger as Lily Collins’s character is forced to relocate to Rome for work. You know what they say: When one supreme falls, another rises.