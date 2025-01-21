Most suitcases headed towards Aspen are packed with big snowsuits, borrowed ski jackets, and maybe the odd pair of ski goggles. Kendall Jenner’s luggage, however, was full of coveted designer fashion—both vintage and otherwise.

Kendall is currently spending time in the eternally chic kki town with friends, including her little sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey and Justin Bieber. For a coffee run with Hailey, Kendall slipped into a vintage double-breasted Alaïa coat that she paired with black leggings and Ann Demeulemeester riding boots. The model carried a chocolate brown handbag from The Row under her arm and topped off her snow look with a fur trim cap from the 1970s. Hailey, who brought her very own holy-grail vintage to Aspen, opted for a simple black coat and blue jeans.

Earlier in the week, the Rhode founder wore a Ralph Lauren coat from the brand’s fall 1995 collection just. Both Kendall and Hailey work with the stylist Dani Michelle, which might explain the sheer amount of vintage they packed for their time in Aspen.

SPOT / The Daily Stardust / LAGOSSIPTV / BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID

Considering that the Jenners often don’t fly commercial, they had plenty of overhead storage to pack huge outerwear which included this gargantuan fur coat that Kendall wore while out with Kylie. Underneath, the model opted for black leather trousers and a white t-shirt. Kylie, for her part, donned a caramel fur coat that featured a high-neck collar.

TheRealSPW / BACKGR

For perhaps the most coveted vintage pull of her stay so far, Kendall dipped into Tom Ford’s Gucci archives—specifically, the designer’s celebrity-favorite fall 1996 collection. She picked out a fur-lined jacket from the runway show that she wore with a black maxi skirt (adorned with a thigh-high slit) and leather boots. Bella Hadid famously wore a white dress from the same 1996 collection at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

If Jenner’s vintage prowess wasn’t on display enough, the model made sure to make everything clear. Prior to this Tom Ford for Gucci look, Jenner epitomized French Girl chic in a black beret, gloves, and a fox fur Balenciaga coat from the early 2010s. It’s maker? The brand’s then-creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.

BACKGRID