Bella Hadid Resurrects a Tom Ford for Gucci-Era Favorite in Cannes

Bella Hadid’s life has changed dramatically since she made the decision to be her own stylist. The 25-year-old model has said that having the confidence to trust her own fashion sense has dramatically improved her wellbeing; she’s no longer overcome with anxiety about what people would say about what she wore in the photos that paparazzi snap practically every time she steps outside. Now a couple of years into dressing herself—and setting trends in the process—Hadid has made an exception: For her highly anticipated red carpet appearances at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, she’s joined forces with Law Roach. And if you’re familiar with his styling of stars like Zendaya, you already know that means she’s been wearing a whole lot of covetable, rarely seen vintage. It’s no surprise, then, that the look Hadid wore to the screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles) on Thursday came deep within fashion’s archives, just like all the rest she’s worn so far.

This time around, Hadid and Roach turned to one of fashion’s favorite bygone eras: the highly influential decade Tom Ford spent at Gucci’s helm. Two years into his tenure, he presented a fall 1996 collection that was an instant hit for its combination of Halston’s minimalism and Elsa Peretti’s sculptural jewelry. Together, the two influences made for what Vogue once summed up as “the fashion equivalent of a one-night stand at Studio 54.” There’s perhaps no look more emblematic of the season than the one that Hadid resurrected 26 years after Carolyn Murphy wore it down the runway. The white jersey gown features a keyhole on the hip, the better to highlight the ensemble’s other component: a matching G string with a gold Peretti-esque loop.

Bella Hadid attends the screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles) at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022. Photo by Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Carolyn Murphy walks the runway of Tom Ford’s fall 1996 collection for Gucci.

The look made for Hadid’s fifth vintage moment since she touched down in Cannes on Monday. She first stepped out channeling Old Hollywood glamour in a strapless black gown from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection, followed up later that night with another black gown that the late designer’s sister, Donatella Versace, designed in 2001. The next day, she posed for a photo shoot on her balcony in a chiffon corseted dress again from Versace, this time circa fall 2003. Just hours later, she swapped it out for an ‘80s Chanel gown with detachable sleeves. With two days of the festival left to go, there may be still more throwbacks yet.

Clockwise: Bella Hadid wearing spring 1987 Versace, fall 2001 Versace, fall 2003 Versace, and ‘80s Chanel during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Photo by Pepe Mendez/GC via Getty Images Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images INFO 1/4