For the past week or so, a number of those keeping an eye on the red carpets of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival have been asking themselves the same question: Where on Earth is Bella Hadid? The 25-year-old model was the star of last year’s step-and-repeats, thanks in no small part to a black Schiaparelli evening gown that the house’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, topped off with a gold lung-shaped necklace that barely obscured Hadid’s nipples. The look was so beloved that Hadid’s sister, Gigi, shared it again on Instagram with a bit of good news: Hadid planned to continue her red carpet streak. “If she’s going to do one thing it’s get on a plane to go save the Cannes red carpet… year after year,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “[shrug emoji] someone had to say it.” It took six days, but at long last, Hadid has returned. And the look she wore to Tuesday’s screening of Louis Garrel’s The Innocent (L’Innocent) didn’t disappoint.

Hadid typically styles herself, but her latest ensemble came courtesy of the stylist Law Roach—perhaps because finding it took quite a bit of digging, and there’s no one who mines fashion’s archives like Roach. (Exhibit A: the Balmain gown worn by his longtime client Zendaya that dated back to 1956.) This time, he and Hadid threw it back to Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection, selecting a strapless black evening gown with a dramatic swath of taffeta accenting the waist. According to a press release, Versace originally designed it for the Austrian soprano and mezzo-soprano Helga Dernesch to wear to a performance of the opera Salomé. Combined with Hadid’s Chopard jewels, it was pure Old Hollywood glamour, though still felt modern thanks to her heavy winged liner and braided bun.

Bella Hadid attends a screening of The Innocent (L’Innocent) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022. Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

Bella Hadid attends a screening of The Innocent (L’Innocent) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022. Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Hadid may have missed out on the first week of the festival, but if her first look is any indication, she intends to make up for lost time. Though she better get moving: Just four days of its red carpets remain.