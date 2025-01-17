Hailey Bieber Introduces a New Bag Trend to the Après-Ski Crowd

Hailey Bieber is making it known that a belt is no longer just something to wrap around the waist. The model, out in Aspen, Colorado today, introduced the celebrity-favorite ski-town to one of the season’s hottest accessory trends: the belted bag.

Hailey, dressed in low-rise blue jeans and a black crop top, was spotted out for a coffee run with her husband Justin. She wore one of her signature off-duty looks: casual separates paired with a striped fur coat, a blue Yankees hat, and heeled penny loafers. While her look certainly satisfied the Après-ski crowd, we were more interested in what she was carrying in her hand: Miu Miu’s “Aventure” bag designed in a chocolate brown nappa leather.

BACKGRID

The piece, which perfectly complimented Hailey’s coat, is marked by its crescent-shape design, structured top handles and, most importantly, a thin belt that wraps around its perimeter. The front of the bag is finished off with a gold clasp detail and a subtle Miu Miu logo.

BACKGRID

Hailey, of course, is used to jumping in early on the It bag trend cycle, but this belted style of tote has been trending upward over the past few months. Both Dua Lipa and Chloë Sevigny took a liking to a belt-trimmed purse designed by Miu Miu’s sister brand, Prada. That more capacious style debuted during the fall 2024 season just a little under one year ago. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, has made a suede keep-all from Manu Atelier that’s fastened with a slim belt a staple of her Broadway style this winter.

No, these types of belt bags aren’t the ones that attach around your waist. Those are usually referred to as a fanny pack or a bum bag. Still, much like Timothée Chalamet’s collection of skinny scarves, these belt bags (well, the belt aspect) are practically useless. But they sure look good.

Shop Hailey’s Bag: