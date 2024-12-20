It’s officially the season of big, baggy pants. And well, judging by the looks of it, nobody is more excited than Katie Holmes. Today, the actress was seen out and about in New York wearing some oversized bottoms that she styled with a controversial accessory: a good ol’ newsboy cap.

Holmes, who is currently starring in the stage revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town on Broadway, was spotted on her way to her gig earlier this morning. The actress kicked off her outfit with a pair of winter classics: a gray knit sweater layered underneath a black wool overcoat that she left unbuttoned. Down below, Holmes went with burnt orange trousers festooned loosely with a black belt. Her bottoms, especially the colorway and fit, had an almost Boho feel to them and pooled right against her Gucci horse-bit loafers. For accessories, Holmes went with huge tortoise sunglasses and a knit newsboy hat in a chestnut brown color.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Holmes has been commuting from her pad in downtown Manhattan to Broadway since early October for Our Town (the play runs through mid-January). Naturally, she’s been on quite the roll in the fashion department, having served up some major off-duty moments almost on the daily.

The actress usually abides by a relatively similar outfit formula to her latest when getting dressed—some variation of a cozy, wool coat paired with usually oversized bottoms and a smattering of statement accessories. On Wednesday, Holmes continued that streak by wearing ankle-length blue jeans, her go-to black tote bag, and a black coat. Her jewelry-like gold belt was equal parts form and function.

And over the weekend, Holmes was seen toting an ecru Manu Atelier work bag (she’s worn this number quite frequently), a patterned knit sweater, and light-wash jeans—the latter item was done in a very slouchy fit, of course.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images