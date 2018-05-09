A model walking Versace's spring 1995 show; Kim Kardashian at a dinner for Business of Fashion in New York, May 2018.

About 48 hours ago, Kim Kardashian stepped out onto the red carpet of the Catholicism-themed Met Gala in an ultra-tight golden Versace gown accented with a couple of crosses. The gown was, of course, custom; what's more, it was (appropriately enough) a resurrection, inspired by "the iconic gold chain-mail and cross designs from the 1997 Versace couture show."

Fast-forward to about 24 hours later, and Kardashian, whom Donatella Versace has now taken to calling "the golden goddess ," has again resurrected the '90s. Indeed, this time, at a dinner for the Business of Fashion on Tuesday night, she went even further in doing so, since the ateliers didn't just take inspiration from the dress that the model Yasmeen Ghauri paraded down Gianni Versace 's runway in 1994, debuting what would become "one of [Kardashian's] all-time favorite looks ." Instead, they full-on re-created it, right down to its wavy corset, bikini-line-level slit, simple straps, ribboned bodice, and, of course, canary yellow hue.

Now, cut to the future: This morning, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, aka the CFDA, announced plans to dedicate its first-ever Influencer Award to Kardashian at its upcoming awards ceremony, essentially the Oscars of fashion. And while pretty much anyone in or out of fashion could tell you that the '90s are currently back, it's a mark of Kardashian's true fashion cred that in two days alone, she's unearthed some of the best of the decade's bunch.

Aside from it being smack-dab in the middle of the '90s, when Gianni was still at the helm of the house (and the decade's supers ), it's no wonder that spring 1995 in particular would be one of Kardashian's favorite collections; it was essentially an homage to corsetry , which we all know Kim's a fan of, thanks to her constant "waist trainer" spon con. There's also the fact, though, that well before MAGA , Versace's stated intent with the collection was "I want to make people believe in fashion again."

There's no better time, then, to look back at such a perfect slice of the Versace-filled '90s—which saw even Ivanka Trump look pure—than now. Even Madonna agrees: Though hers was vintage, on Monday, after the Met Gala, Madge also brought back some 1995 Versace, complementing Kardashian's gold in a silver slip dress . Below, a trip down memory lane. You can believe in fashion again.

Pinterest Kate Moss and Donatella Versace at a Versace party in New York, 1995. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Pinterest Elton John and Naomi Campbell at a party for Gianni Versace, 1995. Getty Images

Pinterest Helena Bonham Carter and Rupert Everett at a party for Versace in Paris, 1995. Thierry Orban/Getty Images

Pinterest Brandy wearing Versace in 1995. Robin Platzer/Getty Images

Pinterest Madonna and Carlos Leon at a party for Versace in Paris, 1995. Thierry Orban/Getty Images

Pinterest RuPaul and singer Patti LaBelle at Donatella Versace's party for Gianni Versace in New York, 1995. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Pinterest Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld with his famous fan at the 1995 Met Gala. New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Pinterest Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Marla Maples at the Versus Versace in New York City, 1995. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Pinterest Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts, and Matt Dillon at New York Fashion Week in 1995. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

