For the last six months, Kim Jones and his team at Louis Vuitton have tortured the masses by sticking to the fashion calendar schedule in waiting to release the house's collaboration with Supreme . It unveiled the long-rumored collab to seemingly endless hype—far more than when the house tapped Drake just a week ago—back in January at Paris Fashion Week. Now, every sneakerhead, hypebeast, and collab-crazy collector's dream has finally come true: On Friday, the collection officially hit shelves at the first pop-up, in Sydney, Australia. You can bet that the the crowds bedecked in Supreme and Yeezy merch had already shown up to get their fix.

But the fun isn't just for Australians! Now that the rest of the world caught up to Sydney's time zone, it can also get their hands on the drop at its pop-ups in Beijing, London, Seoul, and Tokyo. There are also two pop-ups in the U.S.: one in Downtown Los Angeles, and the other tucked away in the Louis Vuitton store in Miami's Design District.

New York is, of course, notably missing from that line-up. As it turns out, that's because a community board unanimously denied permission for a pop-up in the city last month. It looks like they made the right decision: In L.A. alone, the droves of those clamoring to get their hands on the logo-heavy backpacks, button-ups, scarves, fanny packs , trunks, and other assorted red-and-white paraphernalia have already set up with camping chairs and formed lines that stretch at least four blocks in the city.

But all that IRL drama might not even compare to what's going on on Instagram, where a post from the pop-ups is sure to garner comments asking whether the red-and-white goods featured are for sale—even though there are already plenty of posts by those who seemed to have lined up explicitly to hawk their wares and turn a profit, having moved on from the Supreme money gun , aka last season's most Instagrammable accessory. Get a look at some of the hysteria, here.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Drake Debuts a New Song Inspired by Louis Vuitton’s Latest Collection

See How Street Style Stars Do Paris Fashion Week: