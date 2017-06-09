My first fanny pack had legs. Literal legs. It also had eyes, ears, and polka-dotted fur, as it was in the shape of a Dalmatian, presumably one of the 101 . This was back when I was too young to care what people thought of me, and a few years later, I would not only discard my four-legged waist bag friend in a fit of self-consciousness, but also shun my own mother for wearing one.

Hers was black leather with a magnetic clasp. I can still remember the sound of it clicking with each open and close, which was frequent. Situated front and center on her hips, it symbolized motherhood to me: Money, house keys, and tissues. I swore I would never, ever grow up to look like that. But looking back, it was actually a very chic and sophisticated fanny pack, all things considered. And, of course, we all grow up to be our mothers. Whether we like it or not.

But this summer, I not only ordered a fanny pack; I had it shipped overnight. In 2017, fanny packs are hot again, thanks to luxury fashion brands like Gucci , Louis Vuitton, and Alexander Wang, as well as celebrity adopters like Kendall Jenner, who have been around town lately looking like young Carrie Bradshaws .

Fanny packs started trickling into mainstream fashion during the Fall 2016 men's shows, when we first spotted them as a street style trend . Supreme was the brand of choice, so when Louis Vuitton collaborated with the streetwear pioneer for its Fall 2017 men's wear show, the accessory finally got the high-fashion treatment.

Gucci, in all its quirkiness, was bound to show a fanny pack at some point, and for the Alexander Wang party girl, a fanny pack is the perfect "hands free" purse. Both brands included the accessory in their most recent Resort and Pre-Fall collections, and they'll no doubt fly off the shelves.

Kendall Jenner agrees. "The best place [to wear a fanny pack] is the club, it keeps your hands free and you are not afraid of losing anything," she told W last month.

"I don’t think there is a 'worst' place [to wear one]," echoed her sister, Kylie Jenner. Together, they designed fanny packs for the latest collection of their namesake brand. "We’re loving the fanny pack comeback!"

So, there you have it: Just as we wanted, these are not our mother's fanny packs. But we might still owe them an apology.

