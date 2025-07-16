New season, new jewelry. At least, that’s the case for all the bejeweled brands who use Haute Couture Week in Paris as the venue to present their latest and greatest glimmering creations from their high jewelry assortment. Much like couture, high jewelry is the most highly crafted segment in the world of jewels. Brands bring out their biggest, rarest gemstones and flex their top creative muscles to showcase wearable art that wows. For fall 2025, designers got experimental and went big and bold with color and technique. Here are the top trends from the July 2025 high jewelry season.

Fiery Opals

This colorful stone got the high jewelry treatment for the fall 2025 season—with Cartier putting eye-catching opals on display. These platinum chokers were anchored in art deco style, with intense, vivid hues shining through. Elsewhere, Piaget created a stunning 1970s-inspired watch necklace covered in gemstones, including one very juicy-looking opal that stole the scene. Louis Vuitton featured a 30.56 carat black opal from Australia in a rare triangle cut as the centerpiece for one incredibly geometric collar necklace.

Savoir Necklace from Louis Vuitton’s Virtuosity Collection ©Laziz Hamani

Bags as Jewelry

Inspired by the jewelry house’s heritage, Buccellati released new jewelry bags in forest green velvet and black silk accented with 1920s-inspired lines. Think: solid gold accents with rows of delicate diamonds on art deco silhouettes.

Courtesy of Buccellati

Gucci teamed up with Pomellato for a high jewelry collaboration that first debuted on the runway in May, spanning accessories—like a black leather clutch with a chunky white gold and pavé diamond wrist strap—and sculptural bracelets to match.

Courtesy of Gucci and Pomellato

Meanwhile, Roger Vivier has made it their mission to reinvent the handbag into a couture-ified vision: each season, the house presents Pièce Unique, one-of-a-kind bejeweled bags. This time, creative director Gherardo Felloni took inspiration from the rose (a classic motif at Roger Vivier) and collaborated with the French embroidery company Lesage, using archival river pearls, vintage coral-hued glass, and mid century crystals on ladylike bags.

Courtesy of Roger Vivier

All the Unconventional Materials

Designers got experimental this season. Boucheron was inspired by Japan’s art of flower arranging, ikebana, and created intense floral-themed baubles. The brand used black glass for a butterfly’s wings, black titanium for flower petals, 3-D-printed materials throughout, and aluminum with black ceramic coating for the vase-shaped base of a magnolia flower piece, alongside traditional diamonds.

Boucheron Composition N°3 Courtesy of Boucheron

At Piaget, a bracelet and earrings set was covered in lush, pink petal-shaped feathers on top of gold.

Rare Yellow Stones

Rare yellow sapphires and glittering yellow diamonds glimmered in the high jewelry collections this season. Cartier accented choker necklaces with a multitude of shimmering yellow-tone ombré sapphires with rare origins. Elsewhere, Messika presented an extreme pavé choker necklace accented with one massive 34.92 carat fancy intense yellow radiant-cut diamond. Emeralds and rubies frequently dominate the high jewelry scene, but this time around, yellow is the color du jour.

A piece from Messika’s Golden Waves Collection Courtesy of Messika

Juicy Fruits & Exotic Animals

Mellerio showcased a grandiose pineapple necklace inspired by the Grand Ananas tapestry that once adorned Marie Antoinette’s home at Versailles. The chunky gemstone festoon necklace is accented with large, succulent gems and comes with a removable pineapple-shaped pendant.

Mellerio Courtesy of Mellerio

At Cartier, the small team of master stone cutters spent over 200 hours hand-carving an incredibly special pink flamingo made out of pink quartz, with a beautiful agate beak. Aside from the usual panthers and big cats, fun animals and unexpected fruits were some of the most striking pieces from the new collections.