From a Controversial Dapper Dan Reference to Pearl Eyebrows, See Every Detail from Gucci's Resort 2018 Show

From the very beginning of his reign at Gucci, creative director Alessandro Michele has wooed the world over with his own love of Italian history, romance, and opulence, mixed with a little rock 'n' roll. He's also got a mischievous sense of humor, hence his collaborations with knockoff artist Trevor Andrew a.k.a the Gucci Ghost. And Michele's recent Resort 2018 show, which took place at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy, was no different—only these themes were taken one step further. Models with pearl-encrusted eyebrows walked through a gallery lined with Renaissance masterpiece paintings while modern-day pop icons like Elton John sat front row. References ranged from Botticelli's Birth of Venus to the Harlem hip-hop Renaissance man Dapper Dan, whose famous faux Louis Vuitton jacket was recreated using the Gucci logo, causing controversy about appropriation and accreditation. The collection also featured a teddy bear sweater, which bore some resemblance to Ralph Lauren's Polo logo. There was a lot to take in from this weekend's show, so take a look at every detail from the runway up close.
A model walks the runway at the Gucci Resort 2018 show, which took place at Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy.
A model walks the runway in a look inspired by Dapper Dan's original piece at the Gucci Resort 2018 show, which took place at Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy.

