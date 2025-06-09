On June 9, the most auspicious planet in the universe makes its most promising jump: Jupiter moves into Cancer. The planet of growth, wisdom, and good luck is exalted in Cancer, which means that this year, Jupiter will be working at its highest capacity. Think of this transit like your cosmic mother; Jupiter is looking at all of us like its divine children, seeing our unique potential to be the best version of ourselves.

At this moment, the universe is telling us, “Go ahead, take the risk; I’ll catch you if you fall.” And the best part is, while this divine safety net rests beneath us, we will be expanding all of the Cancerian themes in our lives.

After spending the last year in Gemini, Jupiter has challenged us to expand our minds, take social and intellectual risks, and learn to be more fluid. We’ve seen a rise in budding social media platforms and AI. The ways societ fact-checks has taken some twists and turns. And more often than not, we’ve had a surge of ideas come into our lives that have left us both inspired and confused. Jupiter in Gemini loves to force us to act like sponges and soak up as much information as possible.

However, Jupiter in Cancer is a gentler, more comfortable way to grow. Rather than having a constant stream of information coming in one ear and out the other, Jupiter now taps into our heart center and expands the most intimate parts of our life. The last time Jupiter was in Cancer was summer 2013 through summer 2014. We saw the birth of a royal baby, Miley Cyrus gave us the heartfelt track “Wrecking Ball,” and even Destiny’s Child had a Super Bowl Reunion. So what can we expect this time around?

In many ways, that year was a time when we all went back to what we know, grew what makes us comfortable, and bared our chests for the world to see. The natural inclination will be to connect to what makes you feel good and what you have always returned to as a security blanket. While that is all fine and dandy, make sure you also try some new ways to catch up on R&R.

You can expect more significant emotions from everyone. The vibes are more sensitive, so on one hand, that means it’ll be easier to be more open and expressive about what we are feeling. On the other hand, this could mean that negative emotions feel heavier and stick around longer than we want.

There will also be plenty of good fortune with your family and home matters. Sure, this next year may have its fair share of drama with your kin, but there will always be a silver lining. Jupiter in Cancer is a great time to get married, buy a home, add a new member to the family, anything that lets the universe know you are taking the time to expand that inner circle.

The main lesson of Jupiter in Cancer is to be more empathetic and nurturing. Jupiter in Cancer is most importantly about learning from mother’s wisdom. You’ll find there will be moments when you want to give all you can to everyone around you, but you have to ask yourself if everyone deserves your nurturing and support. You’ll have to balance being discretionary with what you give to others, so you don’t pour out more than you have to spare.

While Jupiter is in Cancer, spend time with your family. Tell them you love them, hold them close, and be as present as possible. You’ll naturally expand your inner circle, so don’t shy away from inviting new people over for dinner. You’ll want to set those emotional boundaries so you don’t let the wrong people in the inner circle. And when your emotions are at their peaks or valleys, put the feeling into something creative. Art and expression are always the best ways to navigate a Cancer transit.

You’ll want to avoid becoming too comfortable, because there is plenty of potential to be a bit like a couch potato. Jupiter in Cancer reminds us of the magic in simplicity and how beautiful life can be when we focus on what brings us safety in the present moment. Sometimes, that does mean spending all day with your favorite TV show and takeout—but remember, everything is good in moderation.

Don’t keep your emotions bottled up because they appear too big over the next year, either. This transit wants you to know when and how to open the floodgates, so there is a healthy stream of expression. Most importantly, don’t give more than you are putting back into yourself. Jupiter in Cancer wants us to learn to nurture others while nurturing ourselves, so explore new ways to care for yourself.

Jupiter in Cancer will be a beautiful return to form for all of us. Over the next year, it will be essential to nurture this area of your life. Reading the following horoscopes for your sun and rising sign will give you a good idea of what magic you can expect!

Aries

With Jupiter transiting your fourth house, you will heal old wounds and grow your life’s inner and outer sanctuaries. Emotional security and support systems will be the most critical priority for you over the next year, which means you may have to slow down from your go-go-go lifestyle to listen to what your heart is telling you. Any familial issues will smooth out if you approach them with empathy and understanding. You will easily find the support systems that will help usher you through this next chapter of life if you listen to your gut and practice new ways of vulnerability.

Taurus

With Jupiter transiting your third house, your daily life will be filled with blessings and fortunate surprises. You will find that spending time in your local environment (such as coffee shops, with neighbors, and family) is where the magic happens. You’ll be inspired to communicate more freely with and nurture your mind to have a more optimistic world view. While Jupiter is in Cancer, anything related to communication and learning will be an open door for you to walk through. Start that blog, share more on social media, and listen to your neighbors when they have some juicy gossip to share.

Gemini

With Jupiter transiting your second house, you are reviving what matters most. As a scatterbrained air sign, you tend to ebb and flow between too many directions. Over the next year, you’ll slow down and have a renewed perspective on what you value. Through this, you’ll more efficiently share your resources, which will be good news for your finances. If you are unclear about what you want or need, err on the side of caution when presented with big financial decisions. Blend your logical mind with this intuitive transit to invest in what will provide you with long-term prosperity.

Cancer

With Jupiter transiting your first house, this is the year of self-improvement. You will naturally feel more confident in your skin, and will know how to take care of No. 1! Jupiter will help you explore new ways to share who you are with the world, without making you feel guilty about being completely authentic. The following year will naturally bring you inward, so you know who you are on a deeper level and can share that. Take a risk! Switch up your wardrobe, try a new hairstyle, and embrace letting people know who you are! The planet of luck and good fortune is in your sign, so you, more than anyone else, have the best chance to revamp and reinvigorate yourself.

Leo

With Jupiter transiting your twelfth house, you are letting go of anything that doesn’t serve you so that you can welcome a new version of yourself. Jupiter loves being in the twelfth house because it opens up the third and gives us a deeper perspective on growing, and what we still need to push into the world. You will sometimes be fearful of letting go, but there will be a more profound urge to release so that you can embrace what matters the most to you and brings you a feeling of security. In a sense, this is an ego death, but not a heavy one that tears you down—rather, it’ll be an easy washing away of the parts of you that you no longer need.

Virgo

With Jupiter transiting your eleventh house, you’ll connect to your community in new ways. You love to serve and give back to others, which will be very easy for you over the next year. However, you’ll also be learning how to receive from your community. There will be a beautiful blend of giving and receiving—your long-term goals will shift to support you and your outer world. Finding like-minded individuals who know how to lend a helping hand and aren’t afraid to offer it up is precisely what you should strive for during this transit.

Libra

With Jupiter transiting your tenth house, everything connected to your career and public reputation will expand. This is the best time to take a leap of faith and try out a new career path, or even assume additional responsibilities that help you take steps toward new endeavors. You will reap what you sow over the next year, but don’t rest on your laurels. Jupiter’s blessings won’t last forever, so when you say yes to new opportunities, you are saying yes to the ones that will satisfy your need for prolonged safety and security.

Scorpio

With Jupiter in the ninth house, you will open your heart and mind to have a more loving perspective. You are tapping into what you believe and what inspires you to keep hope alive. This is a very intellectual time, so you will want to reflect on what beliefs are deeply ingrained within you from your childhood—some of which you might’ve outgrown. Although you prefer to keep your secrets, you will want to give your wisdom and receive some from others. During the following year, share, listen, and learn to have a more holistic worldview.

Sagittarius

With Jupiter transiting your eighth house, this is the best time for you to let yourself lean on others and foster more intimate connections. Jupiter rules you, so you’ll feel this shift significantly. The eighth house is everything we share—shared finances, values, shared fears—so now is when you must be willing to open yourself up to sharing. Sharing is caring, after all. Focus on profound subjects to tap into tools that help you process the way your values and others’ values overlap. This is a heavier transit, but it will aid you in being more open and vulnerable with those who want to help you most.

Capricorn

With Jupiter transiting your seventh house, your relationships are coming in like a much-needed hug to remind you it is okay to ask for help. I know—you, a Capricorn, are asking for help. Is hell freezing over? Jupiter through the seventh is one of the best times to be reminded of what it means to have healthy relationships. And with Jupiter in Cancer, it’s almost like every one of your one-on-one relationships reminds you whether they actually have your back. This is a great time to let yourself say yes to relying on others. If you don’t have those connections where you feel like you can do that, then next year, this will help you find them.

Aquarius

With Jupiter transiting your sixth house, your work, health, and routines will improve significantly. The idea of a “work-life balance” is lost on many of us, but you will have the chance to embrace that concept. Jupiter in Cancer wants you to take care of yourself, but Jupiter in the sixth house wants you to say yes to new professional opportunities. Blending these energies allows you to create the necessary boundaries to take the next big leap in your work life, while ensuring you have enough time to rest and recharge. Say yes to the opportunities, but make sure you aren’t overextending yourself.

Pisces

With Jupiter in your fifth house, you are about to go through your creative renaissance. Jupiter rules you, so it will be particularly auspicious for you to put new life into everything that brings you joy and inspires you. You are stepping into your Bob Ross era, making the world a beautiful place on your terms while also spreading joy to others. If you’ve needed a reason to put yourself back out there romantically, you will have your pick of the litter.