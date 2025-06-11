June Horoscope: The 7 Signs Ditching Past Patterns With the Sagittarius Full Moon

On June 11, a fabulous Sagittarius full moon graces the celestial stage, setting us up for renewed hope as we move through the rest of 2025. The Sagittarius full moon is a blending of Sagittarian and Gemini energies. With the Sun in Gemini and the Moon in Sagittarius, we are curiously deep-diving into rabbit hole after rabbit hole, while the collective emotion sits atop a mountain looking out on the horizon.

The Sagittarius full moon is like struggling with a puzzle, only to remember that, duh, there is a reference photo on the box to help you along the way (unless you are doing one of those solid-color puzzles...). Gemini season is all about letting yourself get lost in the fine details, but this full moon snaps us back up to the heavens to be reminded of the big picture we’re working toward.

Leading up to the full moon, you will probably notice that your desire for freedom is increasing—whether that looks like the freedom to dance and sing, freedom from a toxic relationship, or even the freedom to comfortably say “do not disturb” when you take a last-minute “sick day.” Sagittarius reminds us that by saying yes to fluid actions and not restricting where we go, we can learn the most about who we are in this big, bad world.

And if you’re a homebody, you don’t have to stress about booking a one-way ticket to Bali. Look at this full moon as a mental expansion and an opportunity to redefine how you view freedom in your life. The key is to make sure that you expose yourself to unique experiences—they may scare you, so when that voice in your head says, “I don’t know, diva… should we?” The answer should be yes! Full moons are always a time of release, so on June 11th, you can expect to start releasing the part of you that may struggle to say yes.

But this shouldn’t be a time of reckless abandon, because Sagittarius is also the sign of wisdom, and wisdom is the knowledge that comes from experience. So yes, you do need to try new things and push boundaries during this full moon, but you also need to realize when you are following patterns from your past that may have led you down a sketchy path. The downside of a Sagittarius transit is that it can often be a bit too go-with-the-flow.

What makes this full moon so special is that, because it’s Sagittarius, Jupiter rules it. And Jupiter just moved into the sign of Cancer, where the planet of good luck, expansion, and wisdom works the hardest for us! Jupiter loves being in Cancer more than any other sign (yes, even Sagittarius) and it provides us a cosmic safety net to take a big leap of faith.

It’s like the universe is saying, “I gotcha, baby bird. Fly from the nest and know I am close behind in case you get lost.” Jupiter in Cancer during the full moon in Sagittarius allows us to not only gain a broader perspective on how to achieve freedom in our lives, but also lends us the wisdom to know what experiences will provide the most safety and security in the long-term.

However, I will say that the full moon is making a trine to Mars in Leo, which could kick up some of the impulsive, self-gratifying actions we know and “love” from Sagittarius. Make sure you are not doing something new for the sake of it, or being rebellious just to stand out. Remember, Sagittarius expresses itself most powerfully when inspired by the spur of the moment—but will often pause to reflect on whether or not they’ve gone down this path before. Recall where you have been to be more aware of where you are going. It all comes back to wisdom.

For a more specific look at what area of life this full moon is blessing, read your rising sign horoscope below. I hope you take advantage of the beauty of this full moon and embrace the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius.

Aries

The Sagittarius full moon brings ninth house vibes, which encourage you to free your mind, with the promise that the rest will follow. It's time to seek out where your heart desires to go. Embrace curiosity and adventure in your learning—take action to reconnect with your mental inspiration. As you embark on this journey, it's crucial to let go of outdated belief systems and pursue a new path toward enlightenment.

Taurus

In the eighth house, this full moon offers you freedom from past fears, urging you to break down the walls that have held you back. This open-door policy will foster more intimate relationships. It’s time to release your stubbornness about values and adopt a more fluid approach to what you share. You’ll gain perspective on how your resources integrate with those of your loved ones.

Gemini

For you, Gemini, the seventh house vibes of the full moon will liberate your relationships, allowing you to gain wisdom in balancing your commitment to others and to yourself. You’ll feel a desire for adventure as you spend time with those who inspire you to try new things. While some relationships may begin to phase out, consider this your permission slip to start pursuing new connections.

Cancer

This full moon in the sixth house is your opportunity to create a more freeing and fluid routine. The classic Cancer tendency to prioritize the needs of others may resonate with you, but now you’ll gain perspective on how to use your time wisely. It’s a great moment to introduce flexibility and fun into your routines—think about what inspires you to embrace new experiences and challenge your worldview. It’s also time to let go of bad habits; you know which ones I mean, so learn from your past.

Leo

With a fifth house focus, the Sagittarius full moon is reminiscent of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”—it’s all about you and your passions. This full moon is helping you identify which desires you need to prioritize. Expect new beginnings in the coming months, and take time to remind yourself of what brings a big, cheesy grin to your face. Be mindful that while you may feel a bit wild during this full moon, it’s important to enjoy yourself without going overboard.

Virgo

The full moon in your fourth house will be emotionally charged, providing you with newfound insights into your feelings. You might find yourself letting go of something from your past, gaining a deeper understanding of your upbringing and how it shaped who you are today. Although you naturally crave freedom and may struggle to settle down, you’re learning that home truly is where the heart is, as cliché as that may sound.

Libra

This full moon highlights your third house, opening your mind and giving your heart the chance to express what’s weighing on it. Expect a highly intellectual experience, filled with sudden realizations that help you articulate thoughts you may have struggled with previously. It’s the perfect time to reflect on your local environment and express gratitude for the blessings you might usually take for granted.

Scorpio

In the second house, the Sagittarius full moon signals that money moves are on the horizon, as you release anything blocking you from financial freedom. As a Scorpio, you possess a clear understanding of your values and what you like, though societal influences may sometimes cloud this clarity. This full moon will provide you with a better perspective on how to use your resources wisely, ensuring that you prioritize what matters most while regaining control of any frivolously spent money.

Sagittarius

This full moon shines brightly in your first house, marking a cosmic coming-of-age moment for you. It’s a time for that aha realization, as you begin piecing together who you have become over the past year. Embrace the opportunity to let go of past versions of yourself, allowing your true self to run wild and free. Think of this as your unwritten moment, where you can feel the rain on your skin and release your inhibitions.

Capricorn

For you, Capricorn, this is a deep and transformative full moon in the twelfth house, provided you’re willing to face your deepest emotions. You’ll tap into spiritual downloads that will help clear the fog in your life, which may have left you in a state of anxious wonder. The key is to take time to process how the spiritual aspects of your life align with the material world. This full moon will help you shake off any dust and debris that has accumulated over the past few months, making way for a leap of faith. Trust your intuition to guide you on your next journey to freedom.

Aquarius

The Sagittarius full moon is giving off disco fever vibes, reminding you that being surrounded by like-minded individuals can invigorate a weary soul. During this time, you’ll likely realize who in your life supports your individuality and freedom, and who may cause you to mask it. The goal is to show up more authentically so you can connect with the communities you’re meant to be a part of. This is also a perfect opportunity to reassess your long-term goals and aspirations as you expand your vision of yourself and your future.

Pisces

Your time to shine is finally here, Pisces, and you’ll begin to reap the rewards of your hard work. The tenth house full moon often brings recognition for our achievements. As you receive good news and a congratulatory pat on the back, you’ll notice that your self-perception is also expanding. Set the intention during this full moon to let go of any professional fears or anxieties that may have held you back from embracing a career path that allows you to paint with all the colors of the wind.