Billie Eilish’s Slime Green Hair, Beyoncé’s Braids, and More of This Week’s Best Beauty on Instagram

Though Lady Gaga announced her new makeup line on Tuesday, this week was all about bold hair—look no further than the original hot girl Megan thee Stallion’s royal blue and mint green mane or Billie Eillish’s lime dye job. Model Grace Elizabeth borrowed one of Fendi’s blunt bobs from last week, pairing it with dramatic purple shadow. Beyoncé gave a modern twist on retro glam at the Lion King premiere, coordinating her Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress to her shimmering shadow and an elaborately braided ponytail. Camila Cabello took a break from her possible relationship with Shawn Mendes to go blonde, sporting a choppy do in her new video. Rosalia continued to provide over-the-top nail art inspiration, swapping bejeweled hearts for a relatively subdued gold and silver manicure which complemented her chain wrapped high pony. Also: Bella Hadid’s and Halsey’s sunset shades, Teddy Quinlivan’s golden highlights and Camila Morrone’s subtle smoke. See more of the week’s best beauty, here.
Billie Eillish debuted new green locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Billie Eillish debuted new green locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Bella Hadid beat the heat in a slick ponytail and warm tones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosalia matched her bedazzled nails to hair accessories. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Slick Woods paired mismatched graphic liner and a bold lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens wore smokey shadow and a sleek lob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Beyonce stunned in a stylized ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Teddy Quinlivan was glowing with sun-kissed strands. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Halsey sported vivid orange shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Camila Cabello tried out a blonde wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Margot Robbie wore corresponding creamsicle shades on her eyes, lips and nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Grace Elizabeth donned a red bob and an exaggerated eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

