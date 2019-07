If Megan Thee Stallion says it's a hot girl summer, it's a hot girl summer. The phrase coined by the Houston-based rapper that's likely taken your feed by storm is not only a testament to her skilled braggadocio, but her impact on the culture at large. For the uninitiated, hot girl summer is about having fun. You can have a hot girl summer and be single, or have a hot girl summer when you're in a relationship, but ultimately, having a hot girl summer depends upon espousing and believing in the values of self love and self-confidence. Turn to these sizzling editorials from W for inspiration , and you'll be having a hot girl summer of your own in no time.