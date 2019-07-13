Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, April 2005.
Andreea Diaconu photographed by Glen Luchford for W Magazine, March 2017.
Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, February 2006.
Photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, May 2014.
Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.
Jennifer Lopez photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, August 2013.
Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, October 2008.
Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2017.
Sabine Getty photographed by Jason Schmidt for W Magazine, June 2016.
Lara Stone photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, July 2007.
Kirsten Dunst photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, May 2014.
Victoria Beckham photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, August 2007.
Taraji P. Henson photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, August 2015.
Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.
Ajuma Nasenyana photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.
Charlize Theron photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, May 2015.
Naomi Campbell photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2006.
Selena Gomez photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2016.
Melissa McCarthy photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.
Mariah Carey photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, June 2012.
Anna Dello Russo photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, November 2010.
Paris Hilton photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.
Adriana Lima photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.
Joan Smalls photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.