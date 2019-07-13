In the

How to Have a Hot Girl Summer: A Mood Board

If Megan Thee Stallion says it's a hot girl summer, it's a hot girl summer. The phrase coined by the Houston-based rapper that's likely taken your feed by storm is not only a testament to her skilled braggadocio, but her impact on the culture at large. For the uninitiated, hot girl summer is about having fun. You can have a hot girl summer and be single, or have a hot girl summer when you're in a relationship, but ultimately, having a hot girl summer depends upon espousing and believing in the values of self love and self-confidence. Turn to these sizzling editorials from W for inspiration, and you'll be having a hot girl summer of your own in no time.
Kate Moss
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
1/25

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, April 2005.

Glen Luchford
2/25

Andreea Diaconu photographed by Glen Luchford for W Magazine, March 2017.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
3/25

Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, February 2006.

Roe Ethridge
4/25

Photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, May 2014.

Juergen Teller
5/25

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.

Mario Sorrenti
6/25

Jennifer Lopez photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, August 2013.

Steven Klein
7/25

Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, October 2008.

Mikael Jansson
8/25

Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.

Alasdair McLellan
9/25

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2017.

Jason Schmidt
10/25

Sabine Getty photographed by Jason Schmidt for W Magazine, June 2016.

Juergen Teller
11/25

Lara Stone photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, July 2007.

Juergen Teller
12/25

Kirsten Dunst photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, May 2014.

Steven Klein
13/25

Victoria Beckham photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, August 2007.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
14/25

Taraji P. Henson photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, August 2015.

Steven Meisel
15/25

Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.

Juergen Teller
16/25

Ajuma Nasenyana photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
17/25

Charlize Theron photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, May 2015.

Juergen Teller
18/25

Naomi Campbell photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2006.

Steven Klein
19/25

Selena Gomez photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2016.

Mario Sorrenti
20/25

Melissa McCarthy photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Michael Thompson
21/25

Mariah Carey photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, June 2012.

Juergen Teller
22/25

Anna Dello Russo photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, November 2010.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
23/25

Paris Hilton photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.

Alasdair McLellan
24/25

Adriana Lima photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
25/25

Joan Smalls photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.

