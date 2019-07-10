Whether or not Jay-Z was in attendance at the world premiere of Disney's Lion King reboot on Tuesday night is besides the fact. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were far and away the evening's power couple, from the moment that they stepped out onto the red carpet in matching bejeweled Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses, which were a custom combination of a diamond-covered blazer from the house's fall 2019 menswear collection and mini-dress with a studded tulle train from pre-fall 2019.

Of course, this being Beyoncé, the buzz began even before they stepped out on the red carpet, thanks to the singer's surprise drop of "Spirit," a new song from the film, ahead of its wide-screen release on July 18. Still, that didn't stop Blue Ivy from commanding her own portion of the spotlight. Even the seven-year-old's hair shone with diamonds, as did the rest of her accessories when, during a photo op with Shahadi Wright Joseph , who voices the young version of Beyoncé's Nala, she obliged to hang on to her mom's clutch.

Pinterest Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Tina Knowles stuck to the sidelines, making room for the rest of Beyoncé's core family members—which is to say her fellow former members of Destiny's Child . Kelly Rowland , who wore a zebra-printed Prabal Gurung mini-dress with bell sleeves, also brought her kid, four-year-old Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, as her plus-one.

Pinterest Kelly Rowland and her son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Pinterest Michelle Williams at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Michelle Williams looked statuesque as ever in a mirrored gown by Atelier Zuhra—and don't think she didn't know it. When a reporter on the red carpet asked her if she'd heard any of Beyoncé's new music, she took the opportunity to silently work her angles for the camera for a full 15 seconds before letting out a cackle. ("So that's a 'no comment,'" the reporter remarked.)

As for the rest of the premiere's attendees, director Jon Favreau and plenty more of the cast rounded out the red carpet, including Donald Glover, who stars opposite Beyoncé as Simba, Eric André (Azizi), Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), John Oliver (Zazu), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), and Seth Rogen (Pumbaa). As for Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Raven Symone, and Halle Bailey—a soon-to-be Disney star herself —well, who can blame them for wanting to tag along?

Pinterest Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pinterest Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey (Chloe x Halle) at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pinterest Seth Rogen at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot in Hollywood, California, on July 9, 2019. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Related: Beyoncé Did Her First On-Camera Interview in a Million Years