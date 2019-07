Even though Pride Month has come to an end, there are still plenty of celebration-worthy looks trickling in on Instagram—look no further than Mj Rodriguez’s duo-chrome cut crease. Celine Dion was undoubtedly the sartorial winner of Paris Haute Couture Week , but the runway still served up plenty of stunning makeup and hair: Mayowa Nicholas’ technicolor lids at Peter Dundas, Sora Choi’s architectural updo at Givenchy, and the gothic smokey eyes at Dior. In the front row, Cailee Spaeney wore a flick of icy liner for Miu Miu, while Janet Mock paired a sultry plum eye and mauve lip with her outfit at Valentino. Not to be shown up, the Fendi show in Rome featured “marbled” bobs in shades of peach and gray, with Kaia Gerber sporting a baby pink version. Stateside, celebrities like Ashley Tisdale and Imaan Hammam offered more subdued looks over Fourth of July weekend. From Zendaya's golden glow to Lizzo’s high ponytail, see more of the week’s best beauty looks, here.