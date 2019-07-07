Best of Beauty

Zendaya’s ‘70s Glam, Kaia Gerber’s Pastel Pageboy, and More of This Week’s Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Even though Pride Month has come to an end, there are still plenty of celebration-worthy looks trickling in on Instagram—look no further than Mj Rodriguez’s duo-chrome cut crease. Celine Dion was undoubtedly the sartorial winner of Paris Haute Couture Week, but the runway still served up plenty of stunning makeup and hair: Mayowa Nicholas’ technicolor lids at Peter Dundas, Sora Choi’s architectural updo at Givenchy, and the gothic smokey eyes at Dior. In the front row, Cailee Spaeney wore a flick of icy liner for Miu Miu, while Janet Mock paired a sultry plum eye and mauve lip with her outfit at Valentino. Not to be shown up, the Fendi show in Rome featured “marbled” bobs in shades of peach and gray, with Kaia Gerber sporting a baby pink version. Stateside, celebrities like Ashley Tisdale and Imaan Hammam offered more subdued looks over Fourth of July weekend. From Zendaya's golden glow to Lizzo’s high ponytail, see more of the week’s best beauty looks, here.
Zendaya looked disco-ready in Rome. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Zendaya looked disco-ready in Rome. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Mayowa Nicholas showed off watercolor-inspired eyes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kaia Gerber rocked pink hair at the Fendi show. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Cailee Spaeny sported white winged liner pre-Miu Miu. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Janet Mock matched rosy tones with her purple ensemble. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sora Choi channeled A Flock of Seagulls at Givenchy. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Tinashe coordinated her nails to her aqua shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Ashley Tisdale paired a red lip with fiery locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lizzo wore sunny shadow and a fuchsia lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam covered up natural curls with a bucket hat. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell showed off her new baby bump and bold lipstick. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Mj Rodriguez got glittery for Pride. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

