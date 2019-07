The Best Looks From the Paris Couture Fall 2019 Shows

While Stateside everyone spends the first week of July preparing for a long holiday weekend, full of barbecues, fireworks, and bikinis, over in Europe, there's an entirely different celebration going on. Welcome to Paris Haute Couture , where the world's biggest fashion houses present their most exquisite, hand-crafted wares in the City of Lights. This season, Dior kicked things off with a tribute to the brand's Paris headquarters, which are soon-to-be renovated, while both Chanel and Schiaparelli welcomed new designers. Here, we dive into the best looks from all of the shows.