The Best Looks From the Paris Couture Fall 2019 Shows

Clare Waight Keller did not hold back on the drama when it came to Givenchy's couture collection, with feathers adorning nearly every other look sent down the runway.
Welcome to Maria Grazia Chiuri's goth period. With each look more moody and dark than the last, a perfectly draped velvet dress still stood out for it's perfectly executed simplicity.
Known to err on the side of ultra-sexy, this season, Alexandre Vauthier proved that you don't need to show skin to turn heads with a number of takes on the classic suit.
What's couture without a little (or a lot) of tulle? Ralph & Russo delivered on the red carpet dressing possibilities, including this vibrant red number.
Daniel Roseberry made his debut as creative director of Schiaparelli this season with a collection that was equal parts ethereal and surreal, perhaps best demonstrated in this butterfly-covered gown.
Rather than hold a traditional runway show this season, Giamattista Valli opted for an intimate presentation instead to allow guests to see his craftwork up close. With pieces like this lavender gown dotting the space, it was a worthy decision.
You can always count on Giorgio Armani to deliver the red carpet goods. Expect to see this sparkly black column gown come awards season.
Presenting her first couture collection following the death of Karl Lagerfeld, Virginie Viard made the Chanel house proud with a library-set show that riffed on the brand's traditional tweed.