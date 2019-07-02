Street Style

Street Style at Paris Couture Week Fall 2019: It's All About Business

With Virginie Viard presenting her first haute couture collection for Chanel, female designers have already stolen the spotlight at Paris Haute Couture Fall 2019. In succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld, Viard has joined Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller in leading one of Paris's most storied maisons, making for a trinity so powerful that their influence seems to have already trickled into the taste of those on their way to and fro shows. Despite the summer heat, many guests opted for statement jackets, as suitable for the board room as they were for the front row. Some went for statement bags that could double as briefcases, and even more dressed down looks like exercises in casual Friday power dressing. Here, some of the best street style looks from Paris's latest haute couture week.
Street style during Paris Haute Couture Fall 2019 in Paris, France, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
2019 Adam Katz Sinding
