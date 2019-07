Scenes from the NYC Pride Parade 2019

The latest edition of New York City's annual pride parade, WorldPride NYC 2019, may have been in honor of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, but it bore little to no resemblance to the moment in history when activists like Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and Stormé DeLarverie effectively catalyzed the modern-day gay rights movement by taking to the streets. (That is, aside from the presence of the police.) Of course, that's not necessarily a bad thing. It was joy, rather than violence, that characterized Sunday's event, which drew celebrities like Pete Davidson, Billy Porter, and Donatella Versace. For the most part, though, you'd be hard pressed to know the names of many other attendees; the number of those who formed the crowds of support for the LGBTQ+ community is currently in the millions. See some of their faces up-close, via Victor Llorende's photos for W, here.