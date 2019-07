There was no missing the pride -related festivities in New York City on Sunday—particularly since this past weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising , a landmark catalyst for the gay rights movement. The day started off with the Queer Liberation March—a non-corporate revival of the uprising's original political roots, organized by Reclaim Pride—but it wasn't long before it made way for the usual festivities. This year's official parade, WorldPride NYC 2019, once again flooded the streets with millions of marchers and allies (as well as no shortage of police). Even Pete Davidson showed face, as Tommy Dorfman proved by posting a photo of himself eating popsicles with Davidson, whom he described as his "fave straight." He managed to fly under the radar, but most did not; Donatella Versace embarked on a weekend-long mission to be as loud and proud about her appointment as this year's Stonewall Ambassador as possible. See who joined her on the floats and Davidson in the streets, including a few surprise allies like Paris Hilton, here.