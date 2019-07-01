Billy Porter wore custom Christian Siriano, once again proving he can do no wrong.
Donatella Versace and Lady Gaga paused for a brief, very blonde and very rainbow, embrace.
This image of Wendy Williams, self-proclaimed "#LGBTally," speaks for itself.
Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson, all of whom were Grand Marshals, served up yet another reminder that you should be watching Pose.
Behold: the visual that Donatella Versace provided to announce that she was "ready for the march."
Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance in a photo posted by Tommy Dorfman, which he captioned "HAPPY FUCKING PRIDE!!!! from me and my fave straight!"
Marc Jacobs and his husband Char Defrancesco wore matching tees, and, as usual, shared a vape.
Alicia Keys shared a quote by Audre Lorde: "We have to consciously study how to be tender with each other until it becomes a habit."
Bette, Shane, and Alice—aka Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey—reunited ahead of Showtime's upcoming revival of The L Word.
Indya Moore made her way from the float to the pavement, raising her fist and showcasing the full wonder of her Area dress.
Lady Gaga posed with Aquaria for a photo that the latter captioned "Gay rights," with a pride flag and fist emoji.
Madonna closed out Sunday night with a performance at "Pride Island," where she added a hint of rainbow to Madame X.
She also took time to celebrate with her kids, who were decked out in pride merch, including a tee with her face.
Where Andy Cohen goes, the Real Housewives aren't far behind.
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness didn't mind the heat, at least when it came time for photo ops.
"Happy #Pride," Paris Hilton wished her 10.9 million followers using one of her signature glittery GIFs.