How Donatella Versace, Pete Davidson, and More Celebrities Celebrated Pride

There was no missing the pride-related festivities in New York City on Sunday—particularly since this past weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a landmark catalyst for the gay rights movement. The day started off with the Queer Liberation March—a non-corporate revival of the uprising's original political roots, organized by Reclaim Pride—but it wasn't long before it made way for the usual festivities. This year's official parade, WorldPride NYC 2019, once again flooded the streets with millions of marchers and allies (as well as no shortage of police). Even Pete Davidson showed face, as Tommy Dorfman proved by posting a photo of himself eating popsicles with Davidson, whom he described as his "fave straight." He managed to fly under the radar, but most did not; Donatella Versace embarked on a weekend-long mission to be as loud and proud about her appointment as this year's Stonewall Ambassador as possible. See who joined her on the floats and Davidson in the streets, including a few surprise allies like Paris Hilton, here.
Billy Porter wearing a rainbow gown
Billy Porter wore custom Christian Siriano, once again proving he can do no wrong.

Donatella Versace and Lady Gaga paused for a brief, very blonde and very rainbow, embrace.

This image of Wendy Williams, self-proclaimed "#LGBTally," speaks for itself.

Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson, all of whom were Grand Marshals, served up yet another reminder that you should be watching Pose.

Behold: the visual that Donatella Versace provided to announce that she was "ready for the march."

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance in a photo posted by Tommy Dorfman, which he captioned "HAPPY FUCKING PRIDE!!!! from me and my fave straight!"

Marc Jacobs and his husband Char Defrancesco wore matching tees, and, as usual, shared a vape.

Alicia Keys shared a quote by Audre Lorde: "We have to consciously study how to be tender with each other until it becomes a habit."

Bette, Shane, and Alice—aka Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey—reunited ahead of Showtime's upcoming revival of The L Word.

Indya Moore made her way from the float to the pavement, raising her fist and showcasing the full wonder of her Area dress.

Lady Gaga posed with Aquaria for a photo that the latter captioned "Gay rights," with a pride flag and fist emoji.

Madonna closed out Sunday night with a performance at "Pride Island," where she added a hint of rainbow to Madame X.

She also took time to celebrate with her kids, who were decked out in pride merch, including a tee with her face.

Where Andy Cohen goes, the Real Housewives aren't far behind.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness didn't mind the heat, at least when it came time for photo ops.

"Happy #Pride," Paris Hilton wished her 10.9 million followers using one of her signature glittery GIFs.

