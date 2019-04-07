Almost exactly one year after getting engaged at Chipotle, Marc Jacobs and his candlemaker-model partner Char Defrancesco married on Saturday evening in New York City.

Jacobs posted several teasers on Instagram before the ceremony. In the first, he wondered which Gucci boots and tie to wear with his dark green suit. "Choices. A gurl always needs options," he wrote. In a second post, he showed off both his wedding ring and a Fabio Zambernardi-designed, Art Deco-style, onyx- and diamond-studded penguin pin. "God is in the details," he explained. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity." Defrancesco wore a matching penguin pin on his own emerald-toned suit.

Photos from the wedding show the couple smooching on a runway and confirm that Jacobs ultimately went with the ivory tie and boots. He added a calla lily to his lapel and carried a classic black Chanel clutch in his hand. Defrancesco, meanwhile, shined in a green bow tie and matching velvet blazer with satin lapels.

The wedding reception at Manhattan's The Grill restaurant didn't disappoint, either. Photos and videos with the hashtag #marcandcharswedding show a well-executed fiesta for the ages. The reception featured an abundance of flowers, of course, but rather than keeping them confined to mundane vases, Jacobs and Defrancesco had them arranged in full-sized trees that towered overhead as the guests brought ballroom vibes to the dance floor with their best vogue moves.

The newlyweds were also treated to a surprise flash mob — a sweet throwback to the Prince-soundtracked one Jacobs arranged for Defrancesco during their fast-casual engagement — that saw dancers in tuxedos sauntering from the stage, as live big band music played, to lead the lovebirds to their decadent, five-tiered cake.

As was to be expected, the wedding was a star studded affair: The guest list included Jacobs models past and current, including Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss (with her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack ), as well as Lil Kim, Rita Ora, Frank Ocean, Luka Sabbat, designer Julie de Libran, fashion journalist Katie Grand, and actress Debi Mazar. The guests were all dressed to the nines for this very downtown affair, and they left with customized vape pens, obviously.

