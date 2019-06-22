A Visual History of the NYC Pride Parade

Hundreds of marchers carrying a rainbow flag at the Gay Pride Parade, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall police raid in Greenwich Village, 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Dykes on Bikes in the Gay Pride Parade ride down 5th Avenue, New York, New York, June 30, 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Two women embrace during the Gay Pride parade in New York City, USA, June 1982. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Woman carries sign reading "my gay son is the greatest," at the Gay Pride Parade in Manhattan on June 28, 1981. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Newly weds Jon (L) and Michael Galuccio with their adopted son Adam, march at the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A participant carries a flag during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A message left by a marcher during the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cherry Jones, Grand Marshall of the 2003 Gay Pride March (right). Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A participant applies make-up during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A participant stands in the street during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Participants in the 2006 Gay Pride Parade walk down 5th Avenue on Sunday afternoon June 25, 2006 in Manhattan Borough of New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Woody Woodward of the Sirens Motorcycle Club rides down Fifth Ave. during the 38th annual Gay Pride Parade, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A "Majorette" from the Gay Men's Marching band at the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Big Gay Bus seen at New York City's Annual Gay Pride Parade on June 24, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Two men kiss while twirling rainbow flags at the Gay Pride Parade in New York City in front of the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in the West Village, 2011. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Men in costume dance in the street at the Gay Pride parade in New York City, USA, June 1986. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A couple sit on one of the lions outside the New York Public Library June 24, 2001 while watching New York City's 31st annual Lesbian and Gay Pride March. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A woman walks while holding hands at the Third Annual Lesbian Pride Parade June 24, 1995 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
View along 6th Avenue as hundreds of people march (and drive) towards Central Park in a Gay Pride Parade, New York, New York, June 26, 1975. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Justin Delong (left) and Jared Reichert enjoy the scene on Christopher and Gay St. in the West Village during the 38th annual Gay Pride Parade, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
"Act Up" stages a sit down on 5th Avenue during the Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, 1991. The protesters demanded greater AIDS funding, changes in the CDC approach to AIDS research and the Catholic Church's position on AIDS and gay life. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gay man with gold "HOMO" jewelry on his chest taking part in the Lesbian And Gay Pride Parade, 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Representatives of the Buffalo Radical Lesbians take part in an LGBT parade through New York City on Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day, 1971. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
An interracial lesbian couple marches in the Gay Pride parade with their two children. One of the children holds a "dyke" sign, 1995. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A couple holds hands as they march down New York's 5th Avenue during the Gay Pride Parade, 2005. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.