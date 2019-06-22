Pride

A Visual History of the NYC Pride Parade

The 1969 police raid of Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, was far from law enforcement's first attack on a gay bar. And yet, thanks to the LBGTQ community's overwhelming response, the Stonewall riots have long stood apart—not to mention paved the way for Pride Month as we know it today. This year, the NYC Pride Parade will once again celebrate Stonewall's legacy. But to say that it'll also be over-the-top is no doubt an understatement; its date, June 30, coincides with Stonewall's 50th anniversary. (The 25th, after all, prominently featured a pride flag that stretched an entire mile long—and enough attendees to hold it up an even further distance.) But as much as Pride has become associated with celebration—and commercialization, stretching back even to the early '70s—its ties to activism and protest stretch just as far back. From ACT UP sit-ins to its now signature pageantry, take a look at NYC Pride Parades past, here.
and
Hundreds of marchers carrying a rainbow flag
Getty Images
1/25

Hundreds of marchers carrying a rainbow flag at the Gay Pride Parade, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall police raid in Greenwich Village, 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/25

Dykes on Bikes in the Gay Pride Parade ride down 5th Avenue, New York, New York, June 30, 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/25

Two women embrace during the Gay Pride parade in New York City, USA, June 1982. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/25

Woman carries sign reading "my gay son is the greatest," at the Gay Pride Parade in Manhattan on June 28, 1981. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/25

Newly weds Jon (L) and Michael Galuccio with their adopted son Adam, march at the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/25

A participant carries a flag during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/25

A message left by a marcher during the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/25

Cherry Jones, Grand Marshall of the 2003 Gay Pride March (right). Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/25

A participant applies make-up during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/25

A participant stands in the street during the Gay Pride Parade June 27, 1999 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/25

Participants in the 2006 Gay Pride Parade walk down 5th Avenue on Sunday afternoon June 25, 2006 in Manhattan Borough of New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/25

Woody Woodward of the Sirens Motorcycle Club rides down Fifth Ave. during the 38th annual Gay Pride Parade, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
13/25

A "Majorette" from the Gay Men's Marching band at the annual Gay Pride Parade, 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
14/25

Big Gay Bus seen at New York City's Annual Gay Pride Parade on June 24, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
15/25

Two men kiss while twirling rainbow flags at the Gay Pride Parade in New York City in front of the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in the West Village, 2011. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
16/25

Men in costume dance in the street at the Gay Pride parade in New York City, USA, June 1986. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
17/25

A couple sit on one of the lions outside the New York Public Library June 24, 2001 while watching New York City's 31st annual Lesbian and Gay Pride March. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
18/25

A woman walks while holding hands at the Third Annual Lesbian Pride Parade June 24, 1995 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
19/25

View along 6th Avenue as hundreds of people march (and drive) towards Central Park in a Gay Pride Parade, New York, New York, June 26, 1975. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
20/25

Justin Delong (left) and Jared Reichert enjoy the scene on Christopher and Gay St. in the West Village during the 38th annual Gay Pride Parade, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
21/25

"Act Up" stages a sit down on 5th Avenue during the Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, 1991. The protesters demanded greater AIDS funding, changes in the CDC approach to AIDS research and the Catholic Church's position on AIDS and gay life. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
22/25

Gay man with gold "HOMO" jewelry on his chest taking part in the Lesbian And Gay Pride Parade, 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
23/25

Representatives of the Buffalo Radical Lesbians take part in an LGBT parade through New York City on Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day, 1971. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
24/25

An interracial lesbian couple marches in the Gay Pride parade with their two children. One of the children holds a "dyke" sign, 1995. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
25/25

A couple holds hands as they march down New York's 5th Avenue during the Gay Pride Parade, 2005. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

PridePride Month