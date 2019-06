A Visual History of the NYC Pride Parade

The 1969 police raid of Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, was far from law enforcement's first attack on a gay bar. And yet, thanks to the LBGTQ community's overwhelming response, the Stonewall riots have long stood apart—not to mention paved the way for Pride Month as we know it today. This year, the NYC Pride Parade will once again celebrate Stonewall's legacy. But to say that it'll also be over-the-top is no doubt an understatement; its date, June 30, coincides with Stonewall's 50th anniversary. (The 25th, after all, prominently featured a pride flag that stretched an entire mile long—and enough attendees to hold it up an even further distance.) But as much as Pride has become associated with celebration—and commercialization, stretching back even to the early '70s—its ties to activism and protest stretch just as far back . From ACT UP sit-ins to its now signature pageantry, take a look at NYC Pride Parades past, here.