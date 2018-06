It's been four decades since the photographer Tom Bianchi began capturing how the LGBTQ+ community was so in need of a refuge in the '70s that every summer nearly 10,000 gay men would flock to their only Eden: a specific sector of New York’s Fire Island. His snapshots are now a staple of queer imagery, but it in fact took Bianchi years to publish them—a quite valid hesitation, given that even today the iPhone versions he posts are no strangers to backlash. His experience is just one example of how the queer community has gained much less mainstream acceptance over the years than it has appeared to on the surface level. Hunger for proper queer representation is still all too real today. After all, it's still rare for the oft-tokenized queer community to be ones who get to represent themselves, which is why this Pride Month W asked 21 queer photographers to illustrate how they personally define pride and queer identity. Matthew Papa's image of himself on his 50th birthday, for example, proves that the day was an even bigger milestone because, after the AIDS crisis, he never expected to reach that age, making him exactly the type of forebear that Ryan James Caruthers feels Pride should be a time to appreciate. Myles S. Golden, on the other hand, boldly rejects the legacy of one of the most famous LGBTQ+ forebears, Robert Mapplethorpe , by criticizing his commodification of black bodies, effectively proving Vanessa Rondon's point that there's far too much complexity and variation within the work of queer artists to label them as just that. Celebrate Pride with a spectrum of opinions on what exactly the word means, here.