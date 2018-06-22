"The responsibility of being Cuban is intrinsically tied to the responsibility of achieving and being the ideal macho. Being non-binary and Cuban means that I have to have a mobile identity—flexible, resilient, complex. It has to tolerate, resist, perform, and constantly transform itself, all while wearing a multitude of masks; the spectacular mask, the banal mask, the quotidian mask, the transcendent mask. Working to legitimize what a queer or trans politic might look like in Cuba is like the picture I made with my father; I am so close to him physically, but there is still a distance between us; a confrontation. As I negotiate my privilege and responsibility in the LGBTQI+ and Cuban communities, what begins to diverge as they intersect? I am creating worlds to come, signals that rewrite the history of Cubanidad—a nuance that includes the futurity of being queer in the nations body and their collective imaginary. Flowing, spilling, teetering, collapsing, and responding." - Alexis Ruiseco