The 7 Photographers Proving That the Self-Portrait Is 2018's Most Exciting Genre

He may be just 19 years old, but David Uzochukwu has been taking self-portraits since he was 13 in what he now calls "the obvious solution" to making work early on, as no one else had to be involved. (Uzochukwu, who's from Austria and seems to have been on the move ever since, has never exactly been in one place long enough to have a longterm collaborator anyway: he grew in Luxembourg and Brussels, and is now about to make the move from Vienna to Berlin.) Like Imano, he's now come to consider self portraiture—which, for him, focuses on vulnerability—as a form of therapy: "I discover new facets of myself every time I make one—live through emotions I didn't know I had bottled up inside me," he said. The photo above, for example, is a celebration of regeneration, as well as a story of black resilience. In between making series like one that examined how racism has shaped him, turning him into an "emotional wreck" last year, Uzochukwu has also kept up a steady roster of mainstream clients ranging from Disney to Dior—all before turning 20.