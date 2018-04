The 7 Photographers Proving That the Self-Portrait Is 2018's Most Exciting Genre

Right now, the self-portrait is in a state of rapid evolution. Just look at, for example, MoMA's exhibition of New Photography, which just opened in New York. In 2016, the survey was chock-full of post-internet art, so it was only natural that the 2018 edition, " Being, " which prompted 17 artists under 45 to explore "notions of personhood and identity," would be all about selfies. At the same time, though, photography's new talents have been busy giving the centuries-old field a facelift—and these are not casual iPhone snapshots. Instead, the conceptual and formal thinking behind their selfies are all about identity—and, it turns out, selfies are perhaps one of the only real ways to communicate identities many complexities, which of course include race, gender, sexual orientation, and politics. It would be inadequate to simply characterize these photographers as, say, "black" or "gay" artists: Whether in portraying themselves or making some broader societal commentary, the likes of Paul Mpagi Sepuya , Kawita Vatanajyankur, and Fumiko Imano produce works that get far below the surface level of their subjects. Get to really know some of those redefining the genre, from Fumiko Imano, a 43-year-old who just shot (and starred in) her first fashion campaign, to David Uzochukwu, a 19-year-old world traveler, here.