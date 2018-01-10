D’Angelo Lovell Williams is currently finishing up his MFA in photography at Syracuse University, but the 25-year-old is already responsible for what the critic Roberta Smith called "one of the year's best gallery debuts" last year. His series of self-portraits, like the photo of Williams with a gun in his mouth that first caught the eye of the New York gallery Higher Pictures, exhibit an unabashed, confrontational intimacy while raising issues of desire, particularly when it comes to black figures, as well as the stigmas Williams has personally experienced as a black, gay man. "When I made Face Down, Ass Up," the artist, who's from Mississippi, said of the image above, "it was about me wanting to reinterpret what happened to me, painless and natural, but in a beautiful way. The larger picture is that there is so much that needs to be de-stigmatized."