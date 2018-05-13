Mom In Doll Room (2014). Photograph by Melissa Spitz.

"Mom and I have never had an easy relationship. Years of drugs, alcohol, illnesses and abuse severed our parent-child bond. Both of us are hyper critical of the other and we, like most mothers and daughters, have had our share of blow ups. I started photographing my mom in 2009 when I was 20 years old. What began as investigation into my own personal anguish became a liberating excursion into mother-daughter relationships and empathy. My mom may never be who I want her to be but her sense of pride in any scenario will always inspire me. Her unflinching confidence is just one of the many things I love about her. And her striking beauty, both inside and out is why she has become my muse. I am thankful for all she has given to me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom—I love you.“ - Melissa Spitz