"I want my parents to live forever," the late photographer Larry Sultan , who died in 2009, once said of his storied photographs of his mother and father that made up his '90s series and effort to "to stop time," Pictures From Home. Thanks to the continued legacy of his photos, he's in fact succeeded in doing so. So have, and will, so many other photographers who've turned to their parents—and particularly their mothers—as subjects, whether as documentation or simply appreciation, as evidenced here in a Mother's Day showcase of the moms of everyone from Tina Barney , a similarly film still-minded photographer, to up-and-comers like Olivia Bee , who, amidst all the pink hair dye and make-out sessions she's captured as part of her acclaimed series on adolescence, has recognized the importance of teens' relationships with their parents in that time, too. Indeed, no matter their age, their generation, or their reasoning—from the intimacy of Charlie Engman and Lauren Withrow's topless portraiture, to Ryan James Caruther's tribute to memories like how his mom once accidentally left a meatloaf in the oven for seven days—throughout the years, turning their lens toward motherhood has proven to be something they can all agree on. Take a look at all of annotated imagery, here.