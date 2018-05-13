"My mother loves nature and peaceful places like the one in this photo, which is not far from home—a place she calls 'magic land.' We grew up surrounded by pristine nature in an idyllic village next to the Slovenian Alps. This photo is my gratitude for all her support and inspiration for my life as a photographer. She taught me to work hard and never give up believing in my dreams. I took it a couple of years ago before one of my many trips across the world." - Ciril Jazbec
"Oftentimes I will obscure an individual or represent them by an object in the frame; in this image my mother is behind the news circular, my brother Jayden is represented by the open laptop in the margin, and the empty plate speaks to my presence. Many of my images are set in domestic space, which is an interest I credit to my mother and grandparents. I'm interested in the play between ideal, humor, and resourcefulness as far as creating a living space goes. I like here that in some ways this image is like a puzzle. Each object is a decision." - Elliott Jerome Brown Jr.
"When you take good care of your family, it is the biggest gift and life lesson you can give to yourself and your children. It teaches them to take better care of themselves and creates a solid support system and strength in life." - Tierney Gearon
"I took this photograph of my mother on Easter last year. My mother is strength, beauty, and humor, all wrapped up in a tight bow. She’s never afraid to speak her mind; one time she accidentally left a meatloaf in the oven for seven days. She’s brought five humans into this world, and still is somehow skinnier than I am." - Ryan James Caruthers
Mom With Rainbow (2016). Photograph by Charlie Engman, part of Charlie's solo exhibition, Mom, at Scrap Metal, Chicago. Special thanks to M.A.P Agency.
"I started photographing my mother when I was 15. It was the experience of photographing her that made me decide I want to be a photographer. My mother opened up to me completely—there were no boundaries, no doubts. Like a typical Jewish/Israeli Mama, she devoted herself to whatever her children decided to pursue." - Elinor Carucci
“... I argued [with my dad] that our conflicting notions about how mom is and how she should be represented are based on our different relationships to her. She is my mother but his wife. I pointed out that in almost every picture of her that he has taken, she is posed like a model selling one thing or another. 'Look,' I said, 'I don’t see her in that way, I don’t glamorize her with my photographs and that’s why you claim that the pictures undermine her vitality. It’s your image of her vitality that they counter.'” - Larry Sultan, Pictures from Home, (1992).
"I cannot think of anyone who I relate more closely to. Phenomenal woman." - Luca Khouri
"Momme 2018 is an anniversary self-portrait remake of Momme 2008 from a decade earlier. It marks the one-year anniversary of my mother's survival on life support. With our noses, lips and eyes almost aligned, it signifies how we took courage and remained steadfast in the midst of all the hatred, brutality, injustice and inequality we've endured as Black working-class women from southwestern Pennsylvania. Our bond and camaraderie are fire-proof. I have an awesome and creative mother. This work would not be possible without her love and support." - Latoya Ruby Frazier
"I made this photo at my grandma's house in Virginia, after my mom had fallen asleep in her robe. Seeing her this way made me nostalgic. I thought her robe looked like a party dress, and turned around that way, you couldn't really tell if she was my mother, or if she was me—16 and asleep on the couch after a long night of partying. I admire her so much; my favorite thing in the world is when I realize the ways in which we are alike." - Marisa Chafetz
"Through the silent communication that a photographer and subject share, with I observing her minute movements and seeing her beauty through a fine art lens, and she experiencing the self-awareness symptomatic of modeling, I felt bonded to my Nana in a way I could not have otherwise. In that moment she was an extension of me—when I am really an extension of her." - Sasha Frolova
"I took this photo at my sister’s apartment in 1988 in New York City. The flash I used created the strange, dramatic narrative that occurred between my mother and sister. What appears to be a moment of friction was merely a photographic phenomenon, since my mother and sister and I always had fun together." - Tina Barney
" I am my mother's only child, she’s shown me how to unabashedly be myself. I’ve always been unsure if this was intentional or just sort of happened, but this thing about her will always be a part of me." - Ryan Lowry
"I was in New York when you called. After you hung up, I sobbed and screamed in the middle of the sidewalk and I remember wishing I could take this from you. You ha already been through so much." - Lauren Withrow
"My mom was always taking pictures when she was my age so I like to think my curiosity and my feeling the need to make pictures comes from her. It's so crazy when I think about my mom and how eerily similar we can be, but then I am humbled when I realize I still have a lot more work to do!" - Nathan Bajar
"Mom and I have never had an easy relationship. Years of drugs, alcohol, illnesses and abuse severed our parent-child bond. Both of us are hyper critical of the other and we, like most mothers and daughters, have had our share of blow ups. I started photographing my mom in 2009 when I was 20 years old. What began as investigation into my own personal anguish became a liberating excursion into mother-daughter relationships and empathy. My mom may never be who I want her to be but her sense of pride in any scenario will always inspire me. Her unflinching confidence is just one of the many things I love about her. And her striking beauty, both inside and out is why she has become my muse. I am thankful for all she has given to me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom—I love you.“ - Melissa Spitz
"This is my mother and I in a new stage of our relationship. I am past the part of my youth where I criticized my parents for not being perfect and now I am at a place where I love and accept them for being humans." - Olivia Bee
"Growing up with a mother whose personality can command a room was difficult as her daughter in shadow. But photographing her for almost 10 years has bonded us in a new way and built a language for my own voice as a woman in this world." - Molly Matalon