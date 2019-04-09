Freed

Harley Weir, Michael Bailey-Gates, and More Photographers Protest Social Media Restrictions By Flaunting the Nipple

Why does a woman need to cover her nipples on social media, and not a man? That's the question being posed by over 50 photographers in "Terms & Conditions," an online exhibition launched Tuesday on Format.com, a platform to represent freedom in the female form. The likes of Harley Weir, Michael Bailey-Gates, Mayan Toledano, Nimrod Mendoza, Richie Shazam, and many more protested the community guidelines that force women to cover their nipples—and which then create an environment that sexualizes and objectifies female bodies in contrast to male bodies—by celebrating them. As Halle Hirota, one of the photographers in the show, says, "In order to normalize the female form, we need exposure to non-sexualized nudity." Here, 16 of the many images of just that in the exhibition.
Photograph by Harley Weir
Harley Weir / © ArtPartner
Photograph by Harley Weir

Photograph by Richie Shazam

Photograph by Michael Bailey Gates

Photograph by David Uzochukwu

Photograph by Mayan Toledano

Photograph by Victor Cantey

Photograph by Mandy Lyn

Photograph by Halle Hirota

Photograph by Anastasia Akimova

Photograph by Emily Mulder

Photograph by Isaac Anthony

Photograph by Erica Sterling

Photograph by Alana Haynes

Photograph by Nimrod Mendoza

Cameron Mackie
Photograph by Cameron Mackie

Photograph by Kayee Kiu

NSFW