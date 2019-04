Why does a woman need to cover her nipples on social media, and not a man? That's the question being posed by over 50 photographers in "Terms & Conditions," an online exhibition launched Tuesday on Format.com , a platform to represent freedom in the female form. The likes of Harley Weir Michael Bailey-Gates , Mayan Toledano, Nimrod Mendoza, Richie Shazam, and many more protested the community guidelines that force women to cover their nipples—and which then create an environment that sexualizes and objectifies female bodies in contrast to male bodies—by celebrating them. As Halle Hirota, one of the photographers in the show, says, "In order to normalize the female form, we need exposure to non-sexualized nudity." Here, 16 of the many images of just that in the exhibition.