Here's Your July 4th Fashion Inspiration From Blake Lively, Tessa Thompson, and More

There's a lot of ways to wear red, white, and blue on July 4th. You could signal your patriotism with a flag bandanna around the neck or wrist, say, or you could go and just wear a flag as a top, if you're a college student on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Or you can go full fashion fireworks, like Tessa Thompson does here with a head-to-toe striped suit in the pages of W, photographed by Tim Walker. For more Fourth of July fashion inspiration from the likes of Blake Lively—there's no movie star more all-American, after all—revisit these looks from W's archives, here. Happy birthday, America.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Photograph by Tim Walker.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Blake Lively photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

MERT ALAS AND MARCUS PIGGOTT
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2017.

VAN LAMSWEERDE INEZ & MATADIN VINOODH
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, March 2016.

Vanderperre Willy
Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, January 2013.

Craig McDean
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, December 2007.

ROE ETHRIDGE
Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, Spring Fashion 2018.

Photograph by Jerome Corpuz for W Magazine, May 2015.

Craig Mcdean
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2008.

MCLELLAN ALASDAIR
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.

Photograph by Sharif Hamza for W Magazine, November 2011.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2008.

SORRENTI MARIO
Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, September 2015.

VANDERPERRE WILLY
Photograph by Will Vanderperre for W Magazine, October 2013.

Thompson Michael
Julianne Moore photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, September 2004.

Rahlwes Katja
Photograph by Katja Rahlwes for W Magazine, December 2011.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2010.

Craig McDean
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2011.

