Here's Your July 4th Fashion Inspiration From Blake Lively, Tessa Thompson, and More

There's a lot of ways to wear red, white, and blue on July 4th . You could signal your patriotism with a flag bandanna around the neck or wrist, say, or you could go and just wear a flag as a top, if you're a college student on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Or you can go full fashion fireworks, like Tessa Thompson does here with a head-to-toe striped suit in the pages of W, photographed by Tim Walker. For more Fourth of July fashion inspiration from the likes of Blake Lively —there's no movie star more all-American, after all—revisit these looks from W's archives, here. Happy birthday, America.