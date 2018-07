21 Throwback Patriotic Fashion Moments, From Rihanna to Paris Hilton

When you open your Instagram this Fourth of July, chances are that you'll see plenty of starred and striped clothing that really runs the gamut, from itty bikinis to those classic Old Navy t-shirts. After all, what better way to show your American pride than by wearing it emblazoned across your chest? And it's not just your Uncle Ted or that girl from high-school who know it; for years, celebrities have been wearing the American flag onstage and off, in a number of varied sartorial tributes to the land of the free. There's been matching performance gear on the ladies of Destiny's Child , flag-decorated sweatshirts on Gigi Hadid , and plenty of kitschy stage ensembles from Katy Perry , just to name a few. Still looking for your outfit for the Fourth? Here, get some fashion inspiration from the past.