Happy 4th

21 Throwback Patriotic Fashion Moments, From Rihanna to Paris Hilton

When you open your Instagram this Fourth of July, chances are that you'll see plenty of starred and striped clothing that really runs the gamut, from itty bikinis to those classic Old Navy t-shirts. After all, what better way to show your American pride than by wearing it emblazoned across your chest? And it's not just your Uncle Ted or that girl from high-school who know it; for years, celebrities have been wearing the American flag onstage and off, in a number of varied sartorial tributes to the land of the free. There's been matching performance gear on the ladies of Destiny's Child, flag-decorated sweatshirts on Gigi Hadid, and plenty of kitschy stage ensembles from Katy Perry, just to name a few. Still looking for your outfit for the Fourth? Here, get some fashion inspiration from the past.
Antonio &quot;L.A.&quot; Reid Hosts Island Def Jam&#39;s Spring Collection
Theo Wargo
1/21

Rihanna and Justin Bieber attend the Island Def Jam Spring Collection party at Stephen Weiss Studio on May 20, 2009 in New York City.

KMazur
2/21

Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC performs at the United We Stand Concert on October 21, 2001.

Tony Barson Archive
3/21

Halle Berry attends a photocall for Swordfish on September 1, 2001.

Francois Durand
4/21

Meryl Streep attends a photocall promoting the new film 'Doubt' on January 19, 2009 in Paris, France.

Gregg DeGuire
5/21

Hilary Duff attends the Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Los Angeles Premiere on December 9, 2001.

James Devaney
6/21

Kate Bosworth attends the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner at The Mark Hotel on February 9, 2010 in New York City.

SGranitz
7/21

Gwen Stefani attends the 2001 Teen Choice Awards Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States on August 12, 2001.

Gregg DeGuire
8/21

Reba McEntire in the press room at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 13, 2002.

KMazur
9/21

Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys performs during United We Stand Concert Show at RFK Stadium in Washington DC on October 12, 2001.

KMazur
10/21

Destiny's Child during United We Stand Concert in Washington DC on October 12, 2001.

L. Cohen
11/21

Paris Hilton attends the opening of Sunset Marquis Oasis on March 21, 2003.

Shawn Ehlers
12/21

Amber Valletta attends the 3rd Annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, New York, on May 6, 2004.

Jordan Strauss
13/21

Ke$ha attends the second day of LACOSTE L!VE With HTC Host A Desert Pool Party In Celebration Of Coachella 2011 on April 17, 2011.

Frederick Breedon IV
14/21

Carrie Underwood performs at LP Field during the 2012 CMA Music Festival on June 8, 2012.

Pool
15/21

Zooey Deschanel walks on the field for the Star Spangled Banner prior to Game Four of the MLB World Series on October 23, 2011.

Bennett Raglin
16/21

Katy Perry performs during the 2013 Kids' Inaugural: Our Children, Our Future on January 19, 2013.

L. Cohen
17/21

Mariah Carey during a screening of "Glitter" at Mann's Village Westwood Theater in Westwood, California on September 20, 2001.

Chelsea Lauren
18/21

Kacey Musgraves performs at the Stagecoach Country music festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2015.

Josiah Kamau
19/21

Heidi Klum seen out in Manhattan on June 26, 2018.

Josiah Kamau
20/21

Kendall Jenner seen on the streets of Manhattan on May 22, 2018.

Marc Piasecki
21/21

Gigi Hadid attends the Capsule Collection 'Tommy X Gigi' Spring 2017 on February 28, 2017.

Keywords

RihannaBeyonceParis Hilton