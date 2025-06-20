Rihanna Mixes High Fashion Maternity Style With Pure Comfort

Leave it to Rihanna to mix carbs with couture. The beauty mogul, currently expecting her third child with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, dressed to the nines to fulfill a classic pregnancy craving yesterday in Los Angeles. It was proof that there’s no such thing as “off-duty” fashion when it comes to Rih’s latest maternity era.

For her fast food run to Fatburger, Rihanna slipped into a sculptural tiered sundress from Saint Laurent. The espresso-hued strapless piece featured a ruffled neckline that flowed into a ruched maxi skirt, offering a peek at her growing pregnancy bump. Playing into the look’s sandy tones, Rihanna added a sporty touch with a pair of the celebrity-favorite Puma Speedcat sneakers. A patent leather Schiaparelli bag, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a gold collar necklace finished the look.

While most people—especially those with a little one on the way—might slip into sweatpants and mules to grab a burger, Rihanna has never been that type of woman.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

In May, Rihanna publicized that she’s expecting again at the 2025 Met Gala. Of course, the star did so in peak red carpet style, wearing a bump-baring Marc Jacobs outfit that leaned into the evening’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” In the weeks since, the star has continued to champion the boundary-breaking maternity fashion she established during her first two pregnancies—but she’s been doing so with refreshed twists. Think: tummy-framing silhouettes, unexpected textures, and tongue-in-cheek accessories.

For her first post-Met appearance, Rihanna hit the New York City streets in an archival Fendi baguette bag—no, not the type Carrie Bradshaw made popular, but one shaped like an actual loaf of bread. (A play on the pregnancy adage, “bun in the oven,” we presume). There have also been more formal moments as well, including an outing at the Cannes Film Festival that saw the star dazzle on the red carpet in a curve-hugging Alaïa dress.

Whether she’s headed to the Met Gala, shutting down Cannes, or simply on her way to the closest burger joint, Rihanna is continuing to rewrite the rules of pregnancy style.