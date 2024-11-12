Rihanna’s first stop after landing in Los Angeles following her trip to Barbados? Her favorite Italian spot Giorgio Baldi, of course. But Rihanna’s outing yesterday evening wasn’t just about chowing down on some meatballs. The musician and beauty entrepreneur provided a masterclass in pairing an early aughts It bag with 2024’s hottest sneaker.

Though Rihanna has worn some pretty large bags out to dinner recently, she opted for a nano Louis Vuitton speedy bag designed in a monogram denim fabric. The speedy, of course, is one of the French brand’s most famous silhouettes. But this particular jean bag, designed by Marc Jacobs, was an instant hit upon its release in 2005. The brand has since re-released the bag in the years since, but judging by the hardware fixed to Rihanna’s accessory, it’s likely her mini is plucked straight from the aughts era.

Like a true fashion girl, Rihanna couldn’t help but mix in another trending item into her dinner outfit. She slipped into a chocolate brown pair of Puma’s racing-inspired Speedcat sneakers. The pair are actually a return guest. She wore them out to Giorgio Baldi in September. Rihanna’s isn’t alone in her adoration for the shoe. Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dua Lipa have all contributed to their reputation as fashion’s latest It sneaker.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

The remainder of her outfit was just as much of a conversation starter. The star accented her loosely belted, baggy oversized denim with a pair of exposed men’s boxers from her intimates line, Savage x Fenty. Rihanna continued her embrace of lingerie styling by wearing a satin corset top. She layered a fur-lined overcoat over top that looked cozy enough to classify as an elevated dressing robe.

Rihanna has worn just about everything to dine at Giorgio Baldi recently—including leopard print pajamas and Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite vintage Fendi purse. But, between her 2000s denim bag and her now-trending sneakers, her latest outfit is the ultimate “then and now” flex.