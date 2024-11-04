Rihanna Goes All In On Cowhide (With a Carrie Bradshaw Twist)

Just a few days after showing up to Giorgio Baldi in a leopard-print onesie, Rihanna returned to her favorite restaurant in another animal print. Last night, the musician and makeup mogul went all in on cowhide. This time the animal print was a little more traditionally high fashion: she matched a statement jacket with Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite Fendi bag.

Rihanna stepped out to the Los Angeles eatery in slim-fit denim and a patterned black and white coat that featured a built-in belt. On her arm, Rihanna casually carried a rare cow print Fendi baguette. The vintage bag boasted a bold neon yellow colorway that was speckled with patches of all-black.

Animal prints of all stripes and spots are decidedly “back,” but the humble cowhide pattern has emerged as a surprising contender for print of the season. Iterations of bovine spots have been seen on recent runways at Bottega Veneta, Dior, and Acne Studios.

Rihanna’s latest look is also a notable departure from some of the more comfort-driven looks she’s been wearing out to dinner recently. But considering Rihanna’s extensive bag collection—both vintage and current season—it’s no wonder she opted for a trophy Fendi baguette last night. Even if its size pales in comparison to the larger-than-life Bottega Veneta clutch she’s taken a liking to of late.

The Fendi baguette catapulted to It bag status in the 1990s largely due to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. The pint-size accessory quickly became a cornerstone of the fashion columnist’s wardrobe, defining everything from her more casual outfits to the “going out” moments. The bag’s most defining moment came during the series’s first season when Carrie was mugged and corrected the thief who stole her accessory by saying “It’s a baguette.”

Sarah Jessica Parker created such a bond with the baguette to the point where it also became synonymous with her off-screen style.

Like Rihanna, Carrie would pair the piece with something as simple as blue jeans but also with skimpier pieces like silky slip dresses and “going out” tops. Even nearly three decades on (and a few re-editions later) the original vintage bags are still highly coveted among fashion collectors. Rihanna’s exact bag is currently listed for around $2,000 on secondhand markets.

Clearly, this It girl knows her way around an It bag.