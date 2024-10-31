Rihanna dines at the Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi so frequently that it’s no wonder she decided to wear literal pajamas for her latest reservation. On Wednesday evening, the beauty mogul and Giorgio Baldi regular returned to her favorite eatery with comfort at the top of her mind.

Rihanna continued her recent penchant for comfort-first dinner fashion by slipping into a leopard-print onesie. It’s an item that most would save to lounge around the house in, rather than to wear out at a fancy dining establishment frequented by the likes of Hailey Bieber and the Jenner sisters. Of course, Rihanna sets her own fashion rules. And apparently wearing your pajamas out in public is completely acceptable. In Rihanna’s case, these pajamas may be help paying the bill. They’re from her own Savage x Fenty line.

The star elevated her outfit with two high-impact accessories. She cradled a burgundy Bottega Veneta bag under her arm (a piece she’s been wearing a lot recently) before topping off her look with sparkly Gianvito Rossi pumps that looked ready for a night of dancing.

As someone balancing several business ventures with her duties as a mom to two little ones, it’s only natural that Rihanna would prioritize unfussy silhouettes like this one. For another pasta dinner at Giorgio Baldi last Thursday, the Bad Gal paired sleek thigh-high boots with a knit Acne Studios sweater dress and her preferred Bottega Veneta accessory.

She’s also worn everything from a blanket-sized scarf and sweatsuit to a massive Saint Laurent cross-body (that could have conceivably doubled as a diaper bag) while dining at the L.A. locale.

At the risk of getting turned away, normal folk should take caution with wearing their pajamas to an establishment as high-brow as Giorgio Baldi. So even if a leopard print onesie is out of the picture, Rihanna’s pajama-inspired dinner style is pretty digestible for the average fashion person. Start with the outfit’s base—usually, some sort of free-form knit item or a bold one-piece—and then add on a luxe It bag in the season’s hottest color. Oh, and don’t forget a pair of stilettos or boots with a decently sized heel.