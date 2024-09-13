There’s oversized accessories and then there are the type of oversized accessory Rihanna brought out to dinner last night. The Fenty mogul slung a gargantuan fur bag over her shoulder for her reservation at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi that left us thinking, what possibly could she be storing in a dinner bag of this magnitude?

Rihanna’s mammoth crossbody is Saint Laurent’s “Niki” style from their pre-fall 2024 collection. The light brown shearling piece basically engulfed Rihanna’s entire frame, extending from a metallic neck strap all the way down to the knee area. The piece featured the French brand’s signature gold “YSL” plating across the front flap. While it’s plausible Rihanna packed heavy to enjoy her favorite Italian cuisine or uses it as a high-fashion diaper bag, it’s also likely she wore the statement piece for fashion purposes. And really, with a bag that big, it’s only a matter of time before some neck aches set in.

The rest of the star’s outift peak Bad Gal style. She sported an unbuttoned white blouse that she tucked into slouchy denim pants and some “Mob Wife” leopard print boots. Her diamond necklace and bracelets added some sparkle to the outfit while her goggle shades helped ward off paparazzi flashes.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s street-style moment follows her surprise New York Fashion Week appearance from last weekend. After presenting Perfect founder Katie Grand with the Magazine of the Year Award at the Fashion Media Awards in a naked Galliano dress, Rihanna went uptown for Alaïa’s spring 2025 runway show. She dropped jaws in a custom blinged-out Alaïa outfit that consisted of a teensy corset dress and a floor-length cape. Her look referenced a Naomi Campbell runway moment from Alaïa’s spring 1992 collection.

After mingling with Alaïa’s show guests like Linda Evangelista at the Guggenheim Museum, Rihanna changed into a chocolate brown ‘fit for an after party. She donned a custom slip dress by Jawara Alleyne, strappy heels, and a blinding diamond cross necklace.

Her arm candy for the night, a vintage Dior Galliano “Rasta” bag, paled in comparison (at least in size) to last night’s Saint Laurent accessory.