Forget the skinny scarf resurgence, Rihanna’s neck accessory is large enough to double as a literal blanket if need be. Rihanna cloaked herself in all black yesterday for another night out at her favorite Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

Instead of something like the shaggy oversized bag she brought to dinner earlier this month, Rihanna opted for a supersized Bottega Veneta scarf. The accessory was basically one very long piece of shearling fabric tied with two strips of leather at either end. Rihanna, wearing a black tracksuit from Awake NY and brown Puma sneakers, held the scarf loosely on her arms as she entered.

Rihanna’s entire dinner outfit, from her tousled bedhead hair to the blackout shades, carried a casual-cool feel. It seemed to say, “So what if I just woke up from a nap and threw this look on?” as she dodged paparazzi on her way into the restaurant.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

A more casual, pared-back spirit has been at the forefront of Rihanna’s style as of late—both on and off the red carpet.

For another evening at Giorgio Baldi a little over two weeks ago, she wore a crinkly white button down and bootcut jeans. The singer slung an enormous Saint Laurent crossbody over shoulder, large enough to be misconstrued as a high-fashion diaper bag or a travel carry-on.

A few days later Rihanna brought that nonchalant spirit to a Fenty Hair event in London. She wore a white Jacquemus gown meant to look like a dressing gown. While she dressed the piece up considerably with diamonds and satin shoes, there’s no bigger fashion statement than wearing a high-fashion robe to your own beauty event.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Rihanna is no stranger to turning a tracksuit into formalware or mixing diamonds with sneakers. But her latest blanket-sized scarf might have been way more than a fashion statement. According to insiders, Rihanna and her guests dined for almost five hours.