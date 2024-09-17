Only Rihanna Could Make a Bathrobe Work For a Night Out

If there’s anyone who can turn a plush bathrobe into the ultimate going out look, it’s most definitely Rihanna. The Bad Gal glammed up a Jacquemus dressing gown last night for the Fenty Hair launch event in London. And in true boudoir style, she wore absolutely nothing underneath.

Rihanna slipped into a custom Jacquemus number that took inspiration from the brand’s fall 2024 collection. Rihanna’s dress—part high-fashion robe, part plush teddy coat—featured a plunging collared neckline that she positioned on her shoulders. Her long sleeved piece then flowed into a casual maxi skirt that was cinched at the waist with a butter yellow belt. A sliver of Rihanna’s bra poked from atop her dress—but elsewhere, the star looked like she just emerged from a high-fashion power nap.

The entrepreneur finished off her nonchalant dress with some classic Hollywood details. She went with perfectly coiffed curls, a glossy lip, and a dewy makeup look. For jewelry, Rihanna added some sparkle with statement chandelier earrings and a stack of diamond anklets.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Like a true fashion star, Rihanna had one more look up her sleeve during the event. Which might explain why she arrived wearing a very expensive robe.

She later changed into something more typically associated with a night out: a vintage sheer John Galliano for Dior number. Rihanna’s slip dress, from Galliano’s spring 2006 collection for the French hosue, was punctuated by a sheer bustier on one side and printed ruffles on the other. Like her Jacquemus dress, this piece also featured an extreme leg slit and a low-cut front. Rihanna paired her trophy vintage with metallic heels, the same hair from earlier in the night, and a bold red lip.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna, of course, is known for being a style chameleon, but her London evening showed off the two most notable extremes of her style. There’s the fashion archivist, whose closet is brimming with holy grail Gucci by Tom Ford and Galliano-era Dior. And then there’s the ultimate cool girl, wearing nonchalant pieces like this bath robe that give off “Yes, I woke up like this.”