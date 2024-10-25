Sweater season is here but don’t expect Rihanna to wear anything similar to your grandma’s knitwear. The Bad Gal did her version of fall knits for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night, mixing a cozy silhouette with sleek boots and a woven handbag in this season’s hottest color.

Rihanna’s Giorgio Baldi dinners are reported to have lasted as long as five hours in the past, so it makes sense why she decided to wear something this comfortable. She opted for a floor-length maxi dress from Acne Studios’s fall 2024 collection that featured a silver zipper detail up the front. Rihanna left her dress’s zipper mostly open which helped show off her thigh-high black boots and a stack of gold necklaces. In her hand, she carried a woven burgundy clutch from Bottega Veneta that she was originally spotted with last fall.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

This exact dark red shade is quickly becoming one of the season’s hottest colors, with everyone from Zendaya (and her beau Tom Holland) to Katie Holmes rocking the hue. Of course, Rihanna was early to the trend. She first wore this Bottega Veneta handbag for one of her first post-pregnancy outings in October 2023.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Rihanna has been all about elevated comfort—something like the high-fashion dressing gown she wore to a London Fenty hair event—recently. And especially when she books herself a table at Giorgio Baldi.

Last month, Rihanna showed up to the famous eatery in leopard print boots, baggy jeans, and a gargantuan shearling cross body from Saint Laurent. Her “dinner bag” would be considered a travel carry-on for most. Just a couple weeks later, Rihanna returned to Giorgio Baldi (she must really like their meatballs) in an even cozier look. She wore a black tracksuit, chocolate brown Puma sneakers, and an extra large Loewe scarf that she could have conceivably used as a throw blanket.

One look at Giorgio Baldi’s menu—homemade ravioli, spaghetti with garlic and oil—might explain why Rihanna is opting for free-form pieces like this Acne Studios sweater dress.