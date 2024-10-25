Zendaya is showing support for her boyfriend with a rare coordinating couple’s style moment. Last night, the Dune actress donned a va-va-voom burgundy dress that matched Holland’s shirt at the launch of the latter’s new brand, Bero, in New York City.

Zendaya, the more formal dresser of the pair yesterday evening, slipped into a custom Louis Vuitton dress. It featured a plunging neckline, a built-in statement belt, and a metallic zipper that went all the way up one side. Zendaya left the detail partially unzipped which allowed for a peek at her towering Louboutin pumps. Tom matched Zendaya (we’d assume she and Law Roach decided on the color palette for the evening) with his date night look. The actor wore a burnt red cashmere top that he paired with black dress pants and white Prada sneakers.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

To the eye, Zendaya’s leather gown and Holland’s casual separates could be considered a prime example of the “overdressed GF, underdressed BF” archetype. But considering next to no one can out-dress Zendaya, the couple’s choice to connect their outfits with a shared burgundy hue worked nicely here. Perhaps intentionally, the color also matches the label of Bero’s Edge Hill Hazy IPA offering.

The couple’s New York date night follows a string of appearances over the past few months in support of one another’s career endeavors. Last month, they were spotted in Los Angeles (wearing matching tank tops, of course) where they reportedly spent time with Zendaya’s mom. The actress also made her way over to London in support of Tom’s West End turn in Romeo & Juliet. Zendaya fulfilled her promise “to see as many shows as I possibly can,” stepping out to theatre with flowers megawatt fashion in tow.

In an interview last spring, Zendaya said she “could not be more proud” of Tom. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” she said, adding “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”