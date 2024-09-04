Lovebirds Zendaya and Tom Holland are doing matching couples fashion entirely on their own terms. For Tom, that means a simple white tank and some baggy, baggy pants. For Zendaya, the ultimate fashion girl, that means a lime green jacket and some cult Mary Jane shoes.

The couple were spotted in Calabasas over the weekend where, according to reports, they joined Zendaya’s mom for a low-key afternoon outing. Tom sported a simple sleeveless shirt that he paired with dark brown cargo pants and white tennis shoes. Zendaya followed Tom’s cue with a cropped tank of her own, but approached the rest of her outfit in a manner typical of a certified It girl.

She paired her tee with a structured, ’90s-esque coat that she left unbuttoned. From there, Zendaya slipped into a pair of black wide-leg shorts—almost a mini-me version of Tom’s pants—and a chic handbag that she slung over her shoulder. For the ultimate fashion flex, the actress rounded out her look with a pair of Maison Margiela’s split-toe Tabi flats. Zendaya has amassed quite the collection of Tabi shoes over the years, incorporating the controversial accessory into many of her off-duty style moments like this one.

Bruce/javiles/BACKGRID

Zendaya and Tom’s California date comes on the heels of the actor’s West End turn in Romeo & Juliet. In early August, Zendaya stepped out to support her boyfriend’s final performance as Romeo, bringing along a bouquet of flowers and her go-to Louis Vuitton bag to match. She topped off her look with low-rise jeans and a faded peplum jacket.

In an April interview, Zendaya discussed Tom’s Romeo & Juliet role, saying she “could not be more proud” of her boyfriend. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she said at the time.

Zendaya continued, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” adding “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”