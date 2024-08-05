Zendaya is taking her ’90s-inspired shoulder bag everywhere this summer—even to support her boyfriend Tom Holland’s play Romeo & Juliet.

On Saturday in London, Zendaya watched Holland perform one last time as Romeo in his buzzy West End revival. The actress channeled the noughties with her theater outfit, sporting a pair of light wash jeans and supermodel-worthy stilettos. She paired her pants with a midriff-baring peplum jacket that featured a floral pattern. The actress styled her chin-length blonde hair in a relaxed ‘do.

Although Zendaya was spotted carrying red roses inside the venue—presumably, to gift her boyfriend—it was the monogram Louis Vuitton bag she wore on her shoulder that’s been a major part of her summer wardrobe. The actress sported the brand’s Diane bag which is a re-edition of the ’90s cult-favorite accessory designed by Marc Jacobs.

Zendaya Arrives At Duke Of York Theatre To Support Tom Holland On His Last Night Starring In "Romeo And Juliet" - 3 Aug 2024

It isn’t exactly surprising to see Zendaya, a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2023, wearing one of the label’s re-issued designs. It is noteworthy, though, that the actress has made the accessory a key part of her recent off-duty looks.

While out in Paris at the Olympics last week, Zendaya mixed the Diane into an artsy street style moment. She wore a low-rise wrap skirt, a halter top, and on-trend ballet flats. The actress slung the Louis Vuitton keep-all over her shoulder. A few days prior in London, Zendaya sported the same bag and a pair of controversial mesh shoes.

Zendaya is not in press-mode currently, so the vintage pulls from her Challengers and Dune tours have taken a back seat to more casual looks like this one. Still, it’s fitting that she’s managed to mix in some archival elements into her style—all the while keeping true to her promise to see as many performances of Holland’s Romeo & Juliet as she “possibly can.”

