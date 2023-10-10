Although we’ve been treated to a pair of couples style moments from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in the span of one week, the newly minted mom of two stepped out solo on Monday. Rather unsurprisingly, she made sure to bring along her best fall fashion for the outing—which included her unique take on fashion’s “Stealth Wealth” craze (she might be better suited for the style than just about anyone as she is a billionaire, after all).

The mogul stepped out in New York City wearing a wool, double-breasted coat from Dries Van Noten’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The piece featured a traditional shape with a thin lapel and buttons, fitting well within the muted, logo-less vision of luxury nowadays.

Instead of layering something underneath, Rihanna wore the outerwear piece solo—but not before she added in a particularly divisive footwear choice that she has taken a certain liking to over the past few days. As the star emerged from her SUV, we caught a glimpse of her black Balenciaga pantaboots which are equal parts leggings and high heel.

The viral pair has been on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski—but usually, they’re styled with rather “out there” looks (like Kardashian’s feathered SNL ensemble). Rihanna, though, was able to keep the stealth luxe feel of her coat, allowing them to blend in more as boots rather than appear solo as leggings (like she did a few days ago).

Rihanna’s embrace of coded fashion didn’t end there, though. Under her arm she carried an extra large Bottega Veneta clutch in a red woven leather—interestingly, A$AP Rocky has sported two bags from the Italian brand over the past week. Perhaps this is another one from his collection?

Regardless, the bag certainly added a pop of color to the otherwise neutral look, complete in a certain shade of cherry red that has been everywhere of late. But still, Bottega Veneta’s logo free designs (which are just about the opposite of Balenciaga’s) have been at the forefront of stealth wealth crusade.

To round out the look, Rihanna chose a pair of black sunglasses from Gucci and a simple diamond necklace. While her trio of recent ensembles had very different feels—from goth ballerina to denim overload, and now stealth wealth—it’s rather apparent that Rihanna looks good in just about anything.