It’s no secret that Rihanna rewrote the rules of maternity style over the course of her two pregnancies. Admittedly, though, after the birth of her first son RZA, the star was unsure of how she would approach postpartum fashion—telling British Vogue, “What the fuck do you do?”

Well, it looks that Rihanna’s first go-around helped her prepare for things after the birth of her and A$AP Rocky’s second child, a boy, back in August. On Tuesday, the star stepped out for the first time in nearly two months with her finest postpartum style on full display. Maybe we should just acknowledge that Rihanna’s style sense rarely falters, with or without child.

In New York City, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out to the hotspot restaurant Carbone to celebrate the rapper’s 34th birthday. Though it was Rocky’s big day, and he did look every part of his usual stylish self, all eyes were on Rihanna as she sported a sleek, monochrome look. To start, the mogul went with a pair of Balenciaga’s signature legging pantaboots that she layered below a ballerina-style tulle top.

She then added a cropped bomber by Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen that was styled loosely on her shoulders. To complete the look, Rihanna accessorized with a diamond necklace, thin hoop earrings, and paparazzi-obscuring sunglasses.

While any sort of Rihanna sighting is certain to draw heaps of attention these days, Rocky, for his part, kept up in the looks department rather well. With his hair done up in layers of Simone Rocha pearl clips, the father of two rocked baggy denim, a layered oxford button down, and a strong-shouldered check blazer.

In his hand, he carried a bubblegum pink version of Bottega Veneta’s trending Andiamo bag, which was entirely roomy enough for the couple’s parental essentials. Though this is Rihanna’s second child, many newly anointed celebrity mothers wait for say, a red carpet, to make their return to the public. However, it’s rather fitting that the star returned to her ever-fashionable ways on the street, where she began her maternity style crusade. We’ll be patiently waiting to see what other types of looks she pulls off with two toddlers.