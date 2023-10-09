If there were any doubts concerning Rihanna’s postpartum wardrobe, her two New York City appearances in the past week should answer just about everything. After stepping out in a goth-meets-ballerina look for A$AP Rocky’s birthday, the mogul (and newly minted mom of two) hit the Big Apple again–this time, in her own edgy take on the Canadian Tuxedo.

On Saturday, Rihanna stepped out for a night on the town (which was, fittingly, full of dancing) wearing a pair of Miu Miu high-waisted jeans and a matching jacket that she left unbuttoned. While many Canadian tuxes are often fixed with some sort of closure, the star’s version showed off her under layers which consisted of a midriff-baring, tied button down and an exposed lace bra.

From there, the star added in some standout accessories, which coincidentally matched with Rocky, to complete her look. The 35-year-old layered strands of multi-colored necklaces—two thin chokers and one large pendant—and added on a silver statement ring on her pinky finger. She and Rocky also wore similar square-framed shades to shield the paparazzi flashes. But perhaps the most notable accessory of the bunch were her Balenciaga heels.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

To the eye, the black pair seemed pretty standard—but, in fact, they were affixed with dozens of curly satin bows (a style the brand dubs the “Marie Antoinette Pump”). The coquettish detail speaks to not only fashion’s obsession with bows and ribbons, but also to Rihanna’s recent style streak.

Last week, the star attended her boyfriend’s birthday celebration wearing Balenciaga pantaboots, a tutu-style ballerina top, and a cropped bomber from Cecilie Bahnsen. Though the look was a bit more edgy than some of the versions we’ve seen on other stars and the runways, it’s clear that Rihanna has taken a liking to bows, tutus, and the like. But in her own “Bad Gal” way.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s hard to divert our attention from Rihanna, Rocky had his own style streak of sorts going on for their two appearances. Both times, he sported a baggy two-piece set, some sort of tailored piece, and a trusty, woven leather Bottega Veneta bag. It’s clear the couple are enjoying parenthood—in September, a source told Entertainment Tonight they “Have so much fun together and are very in love." Well, it shows.