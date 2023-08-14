Kim Kardashian Spices Up Shapewear With Ultra-Rare Pink Accessories

It’s been almost exactly one month since Barbie hit theaters globally—which, to most, would have signaled the beginning of the end for the pink trend. Or, at the very least a slight break to focus on other colors. But, it seems like the craze has hit a fever pitch, with everyone from Beyoncé to Hailey Bieber debuting their own takes. And on Sunday, Kim Kardashian continued to pull out the pink, too.

In snaps posted to her Instagram story, Kardashian showed off her look to attend to Drake’s Los Angeles concert (sister Kendall Jenner was in attendance, too). In a very Kim K move, she wore her own brand Skims—in the form of gray fitted leggings and a short-sleeve t-shirt. But it was her accessory choices that certainly would get the Greta Gerwig seal of approval.

The mogul paired her Skims pieces with two extremely hard-to-find pulls. For footwear, she went with a pair of croc pink and black boots from Chrome Hearts. Things didn’t stop there though—her shearling vintage Chanel vanity case looked like it was plucked directly from the Barbie set. She even matched her manicure to the shade of her accessories and rounded things out with two silver chains.

@Kimkardashian

Just a few hours later, the 42-year-old shared another pink ensemble to her Instagram. And while the hot shade of the Balenciaga look is entirely on trend, on second glance, the post appeared to be a throwback from over a year ago. The snaps were taken prior to Kardashian guest-hosting SNL—she shared the exact photos back then, too. It wasn’t just any bodysuit, of course.

For starters, it was almost completely sheer aside from a nude under layer that accented against the floral lace. Things really got interesting at the bodice (which finished like a turtleneck and had attached gloves) and at the bottom half (which moved into built-in boots).

Call it foreshadowing or trendsetting, but it seems like Kardashian was way ahead of the curve with her color choices. And naturally, she hasn’t slowed down with her pink-wearing tendencies since her appearance on the late night show.

Earlier this summer, she wore a pink string bikini while lounging poolside and showed off another beach set in July. Her looks are causing us to question—with an upcoming appearance in American Horror Story: Delicate, is Kardashian sending signals she wants in on a role for the potential Barbie sequel?